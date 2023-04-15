 Skip to content
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And let me guess, it doesn't even require a pesky warrant.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought that was what the 5G drones were for?

/wait, sorry, which year is it? You guys aren't on that yet
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: And let me guess, it doesn't even require a pesky warrant.


4th Amendment's closed.  SCOTUS out front should have told you.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just cut to the chase https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M203_grenade_launcher
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems so badass.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dub thee...Dummy Dart
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This seems so badass.


Yeah, because license plate reading cameras are too passive. Let's allow cops to literally shoot cars with GPS tracking devices!

Better yet, let's allow all citizens to shoot police officer's personal vehicles with GPS tracking devices

/ not like that!
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd take a covert tracker over forced high-speed pursuits all else being equal.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Honkey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Offer void when rear of car is plastic or license plate is aluminum.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If it will stick to a car, it will stick to a person.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: And let me guess, it doesn't even require a pesky warrant.


Something something Patriot Act something.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: If it will stick to a car, it will stick to a person.


If you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a projectile GPS tracker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Honkey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh this will be a fun one for the courts! Back in 2014 the Supreme Court of the United States already ruled in Grady v. North Carolina ruled that GPS tracking devices count as a search and as such require a warrant. I imagine that the pigs will argue that pursuit gives them probable cause, but I imagine the lower courts will rule in support of Grady v. North Carolina, it will be overturned on appeal, and then it will go before the big court. I hope this one stays in the news and it does sound interesting.

Oh, and I hope the pigs lose on this one.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
35mph projectile with a 35 foot range?

It's useless.

1: Unless the dart is fired at a vehicle that is essentially standing still and unaware of close NYPD proximity it will never connect.

2: It can't be fired while on the move without initiating the type of police chase they're trying to avoid.

3: Even without the yellow hazard paint it won't be possible to conceal a weapon that large.

4:  It will attract the attention of everyone in the area because it looks like a military rifle, so anyone who sees that getting pulled out will panic thinking the cops are about to go Rambo on whatever they're aiming at.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's to stop someone from converting that weapon into a sticky bomb? Remove the GPS unit and attach a grenade.

Texas already did it with their robot to make it into a terminator.

I'd prefer an EMP until to disable the car's electrical system. That would be cool in principal.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saw a clip from a shady person who pointed out you don't do shady stuff in your own car. Cops break pursuit to follow later, you ditch a wiped down stolen car and you have a different look in two blocks as you switch cover. And that's assuming the car was clean enough for the tracker to hold on.
 
princhester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the idea is that it allows police to break off a dangerous chase and just track the pursued vehicle down calmly, it will only work if the occupants of the pursued vehicle don't notice they've been tagged.

Otherwise they are just going to stop for a moment, pull the GPS tag off and keep going.  Or better yet attach it to someone else's car.
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did the supreme court ever rule on the chalk marking tires circuit court split?
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: 35mph projectile with a 35 foot range?

It's useless.

1: Unless the dart is fired at a vehicle that is essentially standing still and unaware of close NYPD proximity it will never connect.

2: It can't be fired while on the move without initiating the type of police chase they're trying to avoid.

3: Even without the yellow hazard paint it won't be possible to conceal a weapon that large.

4:  It will attract the attention of everyone in the area because it looks like a military rifle, so anyone who sees that getting pulled out will panic thinking the cops are about to go Rambo on whatever they're aiming at.


It looks like they also create a version that can be mounted on the front of the vehicle, presumably in the grill/under the hood:

Dash Cam Video Shows FHP Trooper Firing GPS Device at Fleeing Vehicle
Youtube -NS_xloROVU
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This seems so badass.


"...has a straight-forward range of 35 feet..."
 
maxwellton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or as the cops call it, the "Hot Chick Tracker."

Yeah, no way that would ever be abused.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: PvtStash: Honkey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid
[Fark user image 436x511]


LOL ... "Mace Windu frowns upon your shenanigans"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: And let me guess, it doesn't even require a pesky warrant.


Not if they're pursuing someone. I don't know much other stuff that Joe Sixpack would be worth the cost and trouble for. They can track you other ways if they have any time at all.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gene Masseth: I'd take a covert tracker over forced high-speed pursuits all else being equal.


Yep, because until now, there's been no good alternative, since people can steal plates and cars, but the tracker is placed specifically because of the pursuit.

This is an actual working alternative to "Let them go, and just hope we can find them later" plan.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: thecactusman17: 35mph projectile with a 35 foot range?

It's useless.

1: Unless the dart is fired at a vehicle that is essentially standing still and unaware of close NYPD proximity it will never connect.

2: It can't be fired while on the move without initiating the type of police chase they're trying to avoid.

3: Even without the yellow hazard paint it won't be possible to conceal a weapon that large.

4:  It will attract the attention of everyone in the area because it looks like a military rifle, so anyone who sees that getting pulled out will panic thinking the cops are about to go Rambo on whatever they're aiming at.

It looks like they also create a version that can be mounted on the front of the vehicle, presumably in the grill/under the hood:

[YouTube video: Dash Cam Video Shows FHP Trooper Firing GPS Device at Fleeing Vehicle]


That's just mislabled footage from the fast and the furious franchise
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like a NERF gun
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: What's to stop someone from converting that weapon into a sticky bomb? Remove the GPS unit and attach a grenade.


The Brits tried all manner of sticky grenades and bombs during WWII.  Seems sticky bombs like to stick to the thrower more than the enemy.

/although it was certainly a better invention than the Soviets' attempt at creating a dog bomb--literally a bomb strapped to a very unlucky boi
//turns out when you train dogs to run under Soviet tanks during the practice phase, they do it during the field test too
 
