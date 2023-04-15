 Skip to content
(The Raw Story)   The War to Prevent Southern Independence   (rawstory.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they were defeated by a stab in the back. Probably Soros Funded Socialists.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC

This is going to be A-OK in the opinion of the state, though. This is why they're getting rid of all the history books that so much as mention Civil Rights.  It's the entire point - undoing and erasing every singe little bit of social progress in the last 200 years.
 
The Homer Tax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you disagree with this, you're CRT
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to propose we enforce the terms of surrender
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make Florida a territory.  Rule it at the Federal level using an iron fist.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Make Florida a territory.  Rule it at the Federal level using an iron fist.


Was thinking along the same lines. Instead of waiting for them to secede, why doesnt the US just divorce them? They've gone rogue, let's downgrade them and elevate DC to statehood.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how much the South tries to delude itself into believing the civil war was about X, they will never escape the clear fact that the conflict was about rich people owning black people as property, and how those rich people brainwashed a bunch of poor rubes to fight for them.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: No matter how much the South tries to delude itself into believing the civil war was about X, they will never escape the clear fact that the conflict was about rich people owning black people as property, and how those rich people brainwashed a bunch of poor rubes to fight for them.


Except the poor people are still cheering them on.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"although the state of Florida does officially recognize April as Confederate History Month."

I'm guessing taking the opportunity to do a deep dive into the history of the confederacy and what it stood for would not be welcomed by proponents of confederate history month.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Confederacy?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is under water
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.


I'm a minority (gay) in North Carolina.   Can I be relocated to one of the nice coastal communities of New England?
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Homer Tax: If you disagree with this, you're CRT



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Make Florida a territory.  Rule it at the Federal level using an iron fist.


This.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, wow. Just tell me it's part of the class that emphasizes critical thinking, because that would at least make for better voters.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unreal.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Marcus Aurelius: Make Florida a territory.  Rule it at the Federal level using an iron fist.

Was thinking along the same lines. Instead of waiting for them to secede, why doesnt the US just divorce them? They've gone rogue, let's downgrade them and elevate DC to statehood.


Or we could just take a star off the flag or give it to Puerto Rico if we really want to piss people off
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Cythraul: No matter how much the South tries to delude itself into believing the civil war was about X, they will never escape the clear fact that the conflict was about rich people owning black people as property, and how those rich people brainwashed a bunch of poor rubes to fight for them.

Except the poor people are still cheering them on.

Except the poor people are still cheering them on.


And the rich families are still rich.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: What Confederacy?


One could make a serious case the Confederacy never really disappeared, and instead fought a guerilla movement via politics once Reconstruction ended/was defeated after 1877.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The confederacy, as far as I'm concerned, has always been a stain on American history."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to teach kids about the Civil War but not like this.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha. I escaped the south in the 80s. But dont let it get twisted. The south is a great place to be from. Not so much to live or raise a family in, just to be "from".
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Independence to do what? Go on...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Homer Tax: If you disagree with this, you're CRT


I've never claimed to be an expert of CRT
Fark user imageView Full Size

Perhaps I should Google it for help.

(20 minutes later)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nevermind!  I'll figure it out on my own!!!
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The higher the red states raise their taxes, the more rebels will slip out of their grasp.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is useless without a link to the video in question. I have no doubt it's hilarious.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: Independence to do what? Go on...


Their cousins and siblings.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not an incorrect way of framing it.

The Confederacy wanted to be independent to pursue expansion of slavery and to expand their sick ideology of white supremacy to Central America and South America through military conquest.

The world can just thank America for stopping them, otherwise you'd all be speaking Southern.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.

I'm a minority (gay) in North Carolina.   Can I be relocated to one of the nice coastal communities of New England?


Of course. But you know, it might be worth an offensive to take Asheville. Nice area, just wish I had a little time to asplore the time I passed thru.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Homer Tax: If you disagree with this, you're CRT


Confederates Remain Traitors
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.


Can we keep Disney World?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traitors gotta trait.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the video teaches the One True Confederate flag?

Fark user imageView Full Size


What do you call a Confederate who survived the Civil War? A quitter!

That joke has earned me a dozen or so "I'm going to kick your ass!" comments over the years. And I always invite them to Chicago to try, and I give them "my" address: 1060 W. Addison St.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.

Can we keep Disney World?


Now is the time for Euro Disney
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most countries in the world have managed to move on from the colonial era. Even South Africa is moving on.

Why the fark do people in the US keep struggling to bring it back?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.

Can we keep Disney World?


Progress requires sacrifice.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: No matter how much the South tries to delude itself into believing the civil war was about X, they will never escape the clear fact that the conflict was about rich people owning black people as property, and how those rich people brainwashed a bunch of poor rubes to fight for them.


Don't delude yourself. The poor rubes wanted it as much as the rich ones.

Dickenson: Perhaps not; but don't forget that most men with nothing would rather protect the possibility of becoming rich than face the reality of being poor. And that is why they will follow us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: I've never claimed to be an expert of CRT


Those Sony CRT monitors are fantastic. NTSC, PAL, SECAM, they give no farks, sync right up and give you that fabulous 480p interlaced video experience.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Cythraul: fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.

I'm a minority (gay) in North Carolina.   Can I be relocated to one of the nice coastal communities of New England?

Of course. But you know, it might be worth an offensive to take Asheville. Nice area, just wish I had a little time to asplore the time I passed thru.


You really want this new Dixie-less United States to have a contiguous border stretching far enough to include Asheville?   That's a lot of Appalachia you're gonna have to hold.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.

Can we keep Disney World?


Disney can afford to raise their own military. We'll cut them a deal on the materiel.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: fredbox: Cythraul: fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.

I'm a minority (gay) in North Carolina.   Can I be relocated to one of the nice coastal communities of New England?

Of course. But you know, it might be worth an offensive to take Asheville. Nice area, just wish I had a little time to asplore the time I passed thru.

You really want this new Dixie-less United States to have a contiguous border stretching far enough to include Asheville?   That's a lot of Appalachia you're gonna have to hold.


The whiskey's gotta come from somewhere.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Kalyco Jack: fredbox: #ExpelTheConfederacy

Seriously we made a mistake trying to keep them the first time. Withdraw every single federal asset, every US dollar in a Southern bank, accept minority refugees for a time period then build the wall and machine gun anyone who crosses the red line after that. Enforce a no-fly zone and a naval blockade.

Can we keep Disney World?

Now is the time for Euro Disney


It's not as much fun...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm familiar with them calling it the War of Northern Aggression but this is a new one
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We welcomed the traitors back into the United States. We should have required that from then on, failing to acknowledge that the North won the civil war, which was about slavery, could cause a revocation of American citizenship, and those losers would need too find a different place to live.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"the state of Florida does officially recognize April as Confederate History Month."

How much history did they manage to make that isn't covered by learning about the civil war?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: vilesithknight: Marcus Aurelius: Make Florida a territory.  Rule it at the Federal level using an iron fist.

Was thinking along the same lines. Instead of waiting for them to secede, why doesnt the US just divorce them? They've gone rogue, let's downgrade them and elevate DC to statehood.

Or we could just take a star off the flag or give it to Puerto Rico if we really want to piss people off


Oh that would be amazing. Being literally replaced by what they perceive as the other would cause a wave of massive heart attacks.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If Germany can ban swastikas.  America should ban the Confederate battle flag, and any flag or symbol having to do with the confederacy

they should be all labeled as traitors in every text book

they can keep the white flag of surrender
 
