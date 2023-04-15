 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Had a flaming desire for derailment lately? That seems like a toxic attitude. Today's comes to you from Maine courtesy of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited   (cbsnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2023 at 10:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That name is busy. Canadian, Pacific, Kansas City. And somehow Limited, but operating in Maine. Maybe they spread their name too thin.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love the forested Acadian beaches of Kansas City, Canada
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It's near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state."


Cripes CBS, that helps basically no one who isn't from/familiar with Maine. And saying 'near Jackman' earlier, also unhelpful.

There aren't really any good, widely known landmarks where this is to put into text. You could say roughly 30 miles from the border with Quebec, but there's a lot of that too.  Just give everyone a map:

Fark user imageView Full Size



It is in the middle of the middle of farking nowhere.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
After buying the Pennsylvania, B&O, and Reading, it's a good thing I shorted my CPKC, Ltd stock. Too bad about the environmental damage. Off to my hotel penthouse at Marvin Gardens.
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Invade Canada, stop the foreign derailments.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: That name is busy. Canadian, Pacific, Kansas City. And somehow Limited, but operating in Maine. Maybe they spread their name too thin.


Operated out of
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh great! If the chemicals get into sewer system, Maine's killer clowns are gonna start to mutate.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, limited.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My folks go up to Møøsehead Lake every fall to try to spot møøse.  Once in a great while, they see one.
Now I have to wonder whether these hazardous materials møøtagenic, since møøtant møøse would be truly majestic.
 
Bondith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

olorin604: Invade Canada, stop the foreign derailments.


CP has an America CEO.  You're welcome to have him back.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd say they were WAY off course
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Flaming Derailments is the name of my of my all furry Los Lobos cover band.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Authorities have traced the derailment and IT'S COMING FROM INSIDE YOUR HOUSE!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: That name is busy. Canadian, Pacific, Kansas City. And somehow Limited, but operating in Maine. Maybe they spread their name too thin.


Railroad history is fascinating. Corruption on a massive scale, too
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's go live now to the NHTSA for a official statement from their head of railroad safety:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The train in Maine is in pain
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Train - Spain - Plain - Maine

Some assembly required.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.