(WECT Wilmington)   Study confirms sharks still live in the ocean   (wect.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2023 at 12:45 AM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not news. If a shark comes out of the water and bites someone, then that is news.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: This is not news. If a shark comes out of the water and bites someone, then that is news.


Who in the god damn hell leaked my Jaws 11 script to you
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: This is not news. If a shark comes out of the water and bites someone, then that is news.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
counter-counterpoint:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

"Ma'am, I am Just a dolphin...could you please open your door for a Dolphin Delivery..."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The researchers in question swim around and pick fights with innocent, law abiding sharks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dem humans is gooooooooooooooooooooooood eatin'!  Tell your friends!"

- NC Shark with a taste for humans
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I thought they had timeshares inn Boca.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is not news. If a shark comes out of the water and bites someone, then that is news.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This is not news. If a shark comes out of the water and bites someone, then that is news.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
