(KPAX Missoula)   Guess they're living up to their band's name at the moment   (kpax.com) divider line
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notwithstanding Fox News opinion that every city in the pacific northwest burnt completely to the ground in 2020, the reality is vehicles and their contents are stolen very on the regular and the cops can't be arsed to spend one bit of effort investigating or mitigating crimes, especially if you look the slightest bit like someone they'd rather be beating.

PNW cops, in general, don't even have the possible redeeming feature of being any use at conducting actual police work.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fox News, keeping white people afraid since 1996.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Van full of equipment stolen in Tacoma" is a daily headline.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahhh.. They went to Tacompton. No wonder they got ripped off. They are farked. Some junkie probably ripped them off and traded it for smack.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do people need to be told not to leave valuables in unattended vehicles? farking morons!
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
KPAX-TV (channel 8) is a television station in Missoula, Montana, United States, affiliated with CBS and The CW Plus. Owned by the E. W. Scripps Company, it is part of the Montana Television Network, a statewide network of CBS-affiliated stations. KPAX-TV's studios are located on West Central Avenue in Missoula, and its transmitter is located on TV Mountain north of the city.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$25k in gear and a van you can hotwire
Clearly they are poor starving artists and will likely not recover from this

Maybe they can do the all-American thing and raise $250k off GoFundMe and get better gear and a van made in the last decade or so with a keyfob and anti theft features built in and enough money left over for 2 girls at the same time for a week
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure the van will pop up dumped on the side of road somewhere. Its probably parked next to a van that belongs to the last band that had this happen.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whew.
I was afraid it was going to be Fine Young Cannibals.
 
badplaid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How does this happen in 2023? I can think of a mid-level band making news at least once a year since the 90s (and likely sooner but I am not looking though microfiche) getting their van stolen. You need to sleep someone in it, have it parked in commercial truck trailer lot with security guards and insurance, or find a trusted fan with a big garage. It sucks and is victim blaming I know, but until the venues provide security which will never happen, there is no way to fix this.
 
