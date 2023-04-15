 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   California DMV now giving older drivers a "knowledge" quiz to make sure they know where they're driving. No word yet if they'll also give a 'get off my lawn' test to youngins' for driving on them   (yahoo.com) divider line
20
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm okay with requiring a refresher written test. It's important to show you know some of the basics that may have changed over the years. Like safe following distances and rules regarding stopped or emergency vehicles.

I'll just scan the article for a sample question...What is the fine for abandoning an animal by the side of the road?

Oh FFS.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a California tag, anyone?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Honestly, the way some people drive, I'd support a full drivers test every 5-10 years, though that's not exactly feasible.  OTOH, I also think there should be a road worthiness inspection of all vehicles every 2 years.

/Had to take a parent's keys permanently and have that hard conversation with an elderly friend because they weren't able to drive safely anymore.
//Bob Barker used to get in so many accidents he had special cards made to give to people he ran into.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
question # 4 Farmers Market, Black  Lives Matter rally, gas or brake?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Country kitchen buffet. That's where they're going.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'm okay with requiring a refresher written test. It's important to show you know some of the basics that may have changed over the years. Like safe following distances and rules regarding stopped or emergency vehicles.

I'll just scan the article for a sample question...What is the fine for abandoning an animal by the side of the road?

Oh FFS.


Fine? Fark that, jail. Extra jail if they try to pay a fine (which is just a fancy way to say "bribe").
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'm okay with requiring a refresher written test. It's important to show you know some of the basics that may have changed over the years. Like safe following distances and rules regarding stopped or emergency vehicles.

I'll just scan the article for a sample question...What is the fine for abandoning an animal by the side of the road?

Oh FFS.


I checked that too.

Holy shiat, it is actually in the HUNDRED-PAGE LONG CALIFORNIA DRIVERS HANDBOOK.
 
Watubi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Younger drivers have more accidents.  Don't believe me?  Check the insurance rates
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Time for a California tag, anyone?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the california drivers handbook is as long as a town phone book.  I moved here in 2000 and waited until 2003 to take my license test.  if you move here,you really need to make sure you study that book before you take the test.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I also think there should be a road worthiness inspection of all vehicles every 2 years.


In California, ones car has to pass a SMOG test every other year.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: ShavedOrangutan: I also think there should be a road worthiness inspection of all vehicles every 2 years.

In California, ones car has to pass a SMOG test every other year.


you don't have to get a smog test until your car is at least 4 years old.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Sarah Jessica Farker: ShavedOrangutan: I also think there should be a road worthiness inspection of all vehicles every 2 years.

In California, ones car has to pass a SMOG test every other year.

you don't have to get a smog test until your car is at least 4 years old.


Our newest car is 20 years old...
 
Lunakki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'm okay with requiring a refresher written test. It's important to show you know some of the basics that may have changed over the years. Like safe following distances and rules regarding stopped or emergency vehicles.

I'll just scan the article for a sample question...What is the fine for abandoning an animal by the side of the road?

Oh FFS.


Yeah, having a written test that covers basics that are actually relevant for the typical person is useful. I'd argue everyone should take such a test and an eye exam every ten years or so. But it should cover things like "when should you signal" and "which lane should you turn into from this highlighted lane", not bullshiat like the exact fine amount for abandoning an animal.

I have to laugh at the cries of age discrimination. Of course there's age discrimination involved in driver licenses! You can't get one at all when you're ten. That's not illegal or immoral.
 
reign424
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've long said that this should be mandated to all drivers every 5 years, in all 50 states.  Too many changes to laws and road conditions.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Honestly, the way some people drive, I'd support a full drivers test every 5-10 years, though that's not exactly feasible.  OTOH, I also think there should be a road worthiness inspection of all vehicles every 2 years.

/Had to take a parent's keys permanently and have that hard conversation with an elderly friend because they weren't able to drive safely anymore.
//Bob Barker used to get in so many accidents he had special cards made to give to people he ran into.


Yeah. We had to get a fake key for my granddaddy some years ago. It would fit the ignition, but not start the car. He would get in the car, try to start it for a while, then think he was back home and had parked the car. Alzheimers really sucks. The worst part was him realizing over and over and over that his wife had died. Constantly beginning and reliving the grieving process without end. I'm pretty stable, emotionally, but that really shook me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Select the image of the intersection safe for driving

A) 
Fark user imageView Full Size


B)
Fark user imageView Full Size


C)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'm okay with requiring a refresher written test. It's important to show you know some of the basics that may have changed over the years. Like safe following distances and rules regarding stopped or emergency vehicles.

I'll just scan the article for a sample question...What is the fine for abandoning an animal by the side of the road?

Oh FFS.


I'd suspect that one is more a social engineering attempt to get people to think about it before they do drop animals in the middle of wherever when they're tired of them - not so much a thing you really need to know.  While the idea is admirable, time and a place
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Select the image of the intersection safe for driving

A) [Fark user image 425x282]

B)
[Fark user image 225x225]

C)
[Fark user image 299x168]


D) None of the above.  C is trying to lull you into assumptions
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The Exit Stencilist: Select the image of the intersection safe for driving

A) [Fark user image 425x282]

B)
[Fark user image 225x225]

C)
[Fark user image 299x168]

D) None of the above.  C is trying to lull you into assumptions


Ohhhhh ... Check out the big brain on Brad

Ain't never gonna fool again!
 
