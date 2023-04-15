 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   42 is four 10.5s and that's terrible   (cbs17.com) divider line
29
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently the answer to the question of life, the Universe, and everything, is a farking huge pile of meth.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snowjack: Apparently the answer to the question of life, the Universe, and everything, is a farking huge pile of meth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you're goddamn right
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm guessing they didn't have a guardian ad lightum to represent the two youths at the time of the traffic stop. Whole thing gets thrown out, you couldn't question them and you couldn't compel a search because you didn't have probable cause based on the legitimacy of any questions asked.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE HAVE TO STOP TEENAGERS COMING OVER THE BORDER!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elit.umwblogs.orgView Full Size
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. That is a lot of product. When I was a user (15 years clean), it cost ~ $80/gm. So, 28 x 16 x 42 x 80 = 1,505,280.00. Damn. Some trailer parks are going to be jonesin'.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoneSmuggler: JFC. That is a lot of product. When I was a user (15 years clean), it cost ~ $80/gm. So, 28 x 16 x 42 x 80 = 1,505,280.00. Damn. Some trailer parks are going to be jonesin'.


Are you a cop?
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: BoneSmuggler: JFC. That is a lot of product. When I was a user (15 years clean), it cost ~ $80/gm. So, 28 x 16 x 42 x 80 = 1,505,280.00. Damn. Some trailer parks are going to be jonesin'.

Are you a cop?


He has to tell you if he is.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspects were reported to have muttered, "Oh no, not again" upon being arrested.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Jackie Robinson Day!
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they would've split it into 10.5s, they'd still have 31.5. You never go full 42. Dumbasses.

Also, I want to see the epic lab where this was made. You don't make 42 pounds in your kitchen and bathtub. I'm picturing some kind of giant underground bunker/lab, ala Breaking Bad.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Apathetic bloody planet, I've no sympathy at all.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snowjack: Apparently the answer to the question of life, the Universe, and everything, is a farking huge pile of meth.


I think the problem is you didn't ask what the question was.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
42. Damn. What a waste of potential.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby's math seems off. 42 is what you get when you multiply six by nine.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Yeah, I'm guessing they didn't have a guardian ad lightum to represent the two youths at the time of the traffic stop. Whole thing gets thrown out, you couldn't question them and you couldn't compel a search because you didn't have probable cause based on the legitimacy of any questions asked.


Yeah, a juvenile has NEVER been tried as an adult.

At least they didn't spit on the cops. You can get 70 years for doing that (melanin rules apply).

These 2 might get whacked in prison, or one or more of their family back home is already in a shallow grave. I don't see a dealer using 42 lbs as the decoy. This is the load that was supposed to get through.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Subby's math seems off. 42 is what you get when you multiply six by nine.


Or by 7, but I'm probably missing a joke.

I guess they did it on the 9th, not today, so they weren't doing it to celebrate Jackie Robinson day.  

/Now I want to photoshop Jackie Robinson with a towel.  Always remember your towel.
 
dkimball
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How did they know they were trafficking? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buravirgil: BoneSmuggler: JFC. That is a lot of product. When I was a user (15 years clean), it cost ~ $80/gm. So, 28 x 16 x 42 x 80 = 1,505,280.00. Damn. Some trailer parks are going to be jonesin'.

Are you a cop?


Haha. No. I'm definitely not a sworn law enforcement officer. I like doing all the things that criminals do. I especially like the drugs! If you have any for sale, please post your address and phone number. I would very much like to buy all of the drugs!
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
42 pounds of meth, that's like a billion dollar street value.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
19 kilos is kinda curious... What are the chances a cop took one?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The temperature in Raleigh? 🤯
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BoneSmuggler: I like doing all the things that criminals do. I especially like the drugs!


so do cops.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Somebody got dimed.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

medius: BoneSmuggler: I like doing all the things that criminals do. I especially like the drugs!

so do cops.


I beg your pardon, sir. I am certainly not a bad lieutenant!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Subby's math seems off. 42 is what you get when you multiply six by nine.


Username....god damn you...checks out.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Somebody got dimed.


Yeah. They generally don't check your tailgate on a traffic stop.
 
