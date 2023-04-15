 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here it is. The 45 seconds that caused 1/3rd of this country to have a complete and total emotional meltdown. USA USA USA   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Murica, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I watched that video and now I'm buying scented candles on Etsy. Damn you, Bud Light, damn you all to Hell
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She seems like a delightful person have a beer with.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well yeah, they say it's a 48 second long video, but it's clearly 45 seconds.  Where are those 3 seconds Bud Light?  Where have they gone?  What did you do with them!?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: She seems like a delightful person have a beer with.


A beer not a Bud.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, it was one, single can? Not sitting in stacks at grocery stores?
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Imagine if more of us supported something good we didn't understand but supported it because it was important to others.

Go Team.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

djkutch: Wait, it was one, single can? Not sitting in stacks at grocery stores?


Correct.  One single gift can.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

djkutch: Wait, it was one, single can? Not sitting in stacks at grocery stores?


Just the one can. Never meant for mass production.

45 seconds of sponsored video on Dylan's Instagram page, and a commemorative can created only for her. That's what all of this is about. That's why millions of MAGAts are losing their god damn minds.

And 99.99% for them never would have even heard of this had Kid Rock not made his video. That video went viral, and the lemmings all jumped on the bandwagon.

(Of course, they are still claiming that all this was "shoved down their throats".)
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's because right wingers are bad people.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many, many right-wingers, and particularly those who are most vocal about their right-wing support online, simply MUST find something that makes them victims. They do this because their policies and attitudes create actual harmed victims in reality, with one example being LGBTQ+ individuals, so by playing victims themselves right-wingers take up oxygen and attention from those who are actually harmed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought it was over the rainbow cans. I grabbed a case.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That does it. I'll never drink Bud Light again.

I mean, I wasn't going to anyway.

The idiocy in this country is astounding.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gunga galunga: djkutch: Wait, it was one, single can? Not sitting in stacks at grocery stores?

Just the one can. Never meant for mass production.

45 seconds of sponsored video on Dylan's Instagram page, and a commemorative can created only for her. That's what all of this is about. That's why millions of MAGAts are losing their god damn minds.

And 99.99% for them never would have even heard of this had Kid Rock not made his video. That video went viral, and the lemmings all jumped on the bandwagon.

(Of course, they are still claiming that all this was "shoved down their throats".)


So...Kid Rock must be the creator of the ultra right beer!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: That does it. I'll never drink Bud Light again.

I mean, I wasn't going to anyway.

The idiocy in this country is astounding.


This is why I stick to a just sucky all around beer like Narragansett when out fishing and needing to drink two cheap six-packs. No politics at all, it just sucks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anybody who makes a bomb threat to a brewery should be beaten to death in front of their family.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Anybody who makes a bomb threat to a brewery should be beaten to death in front of their family.


I imagine a few family members would join in.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Anybody who makes a bomb threat to a brewery should be beaten to death in front of their family.


Or be forced to drink Bud Light.
 
transyrn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: Jake Havechek: Anybody who makes a bomb threat to a brewery should be beaten to death in front of their family.

Or be forced to drink Bud Light.


Tomayto, tomahto.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't wanna know about this.  don't tell me what it is.
my fragile soul can't take much more!
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to get an inkling of a feeling that redneck bigots aren't all that that smart.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: She seems like a delightful person have a beer with.


And there is the root of the problem for the 'phobes.

They live in fear that they will see a trans woman (w/o knowing it, of course) and find them attractive.

Then their whole life falls apart.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In solidarity I am going to watch Natalie Mars videos all night.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 621x960]


Yoink!
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I SHOWED YOU MY BUDLIGHT ANSWER ME

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I don't wanna know about this.  don't tell me what it is.
my fragile soul can't take much more!


It really is a horrifying vid that will cause you severe trauma to watch. Nobody should have to look at images of Bud Light.

/The talent was okay though.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: It's because right wingers are bad people.


I wouldn't go so far as to call 'em "people"
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT SNOWFLAKES, LIBRUL SNOWFLAKES.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, ok. That was weird.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: foo monkey: She seems like a delightful person have a beer with.

And there is the root of the problem for the 'phobes.

They live in fear that they will see a trans woman (w/o knowing it, of course) and find them attractive.

Then their whole life falls apart.


Fine.  I'm a sucker for a sleeveless dress.  There.  I said it.  The only thing I'm afraid of in that picture is the Bud Light.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x475]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bunch of posts got deleted, right? I'm not seeing things?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: A bunch of posts got deleted, right? I'm not seeing things?


Yeah, a bunch of posts got nuked.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x475]

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Heh.

I have a friend who is bi, and when I asked him about all the advertising and marketing during pride month, he immediately told me it was all bullshiat.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x475]

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Wow, I guess Papa John's really turned around since their racist Nazi namesake left the company. Almost enough to make me check to see if their pizza tastes less like cardboard than it used to. Almost.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Lady J: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x475]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Heh.

I have a friend who is bi, and when I asked him about all the advertising and marketing during pride month, he immediately told me it was all bullshiat.


Went to Pride in San Francisco the year marriage equality passed. I was stunned at how much of the parade was corporate sponsored. F$cking Apple paid to have every employee in the Bay Area walk in grey tee shirts. Was the most boring part of the event, seemed like the Apple contingent was about ten blocks long and lasted 45 minutes. It's great that Apple was a sponsor, but nobody comes to those things to watch nerds walk by in grey shirts.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kinda cute. Bonus points for the flapper look...

//If your view on beer is threatened by your view of trans folks, please either get help or come out.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: She seems like a delightful person have a beer with.


*not applicable to Bud Light
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: djkutch: Wait, it was one, single can? Not sitting in stacks at grocery stores?

Correct.  One single gift can.


So, nobody anywhere is actually going to buy piss water in a can and see her face on it?

Sheesh.

How did these idiots even find out about this?
 
Birnone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the controversy here? Did they put Coors Light into a Bud Light can?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: foo monkey: She seems like a delightful person have a beer with.

A beer not a Bud.


Shake tiny beer holding fist
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is there a reason I'm supposed to be outraged by this person other than her terrible taste in beer?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Demetrius: [Fark user image 356x445]


I'm tempted to try this just to see how much money I could make...
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: The_Sponge: Lady J: The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x475]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Heh.

I have a friend who is bi, and when I asked him about all the advertising and marketing during pride month, he immediately told me it was all bullshiat.

Went to Pride in San Francisco the year marriage equality passed. I was stunned at how much of the parade was corporate sponsored. F$cking Apple paid to have every employee in the Bay Area walk in grey tee shirts. Was the most boring part of the event, seemed like the Apple contingent was about ten blocks long and lasted 45 minutes. It's great that Apple was a sponsor, but nobody comes to those things to watch nerds walk by in grey shirts.


Was in NYC at the same time as the 2015 pride parade and caught part of it.  Lots of corporate floats, mostly celebrating their LGBT employees.
 
