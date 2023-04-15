 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Crystal maze, a smokin' place a 1,000ft below the Earth's surface with acid air and 58C temperatures that can kill you ASAP soon to become a destination for those who want to lose more than just their teeth   (thesun.ie) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Heart, Sun, Mineral, Earth, Mining, Geology, England, Magma  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2023 at 9:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gonna be pretty hard to visit atm
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see you shiver with antici
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side, it's now water-cooled....
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: I see you shiver with antici
[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x354] [View Full Size image _x_]


Mary Whitehouse Experience spoof of Crystal Maze
Crystal maze spoof
Youtube gudjzy3E91Q
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Although equipped with the assets to make it the perfect tourist hotspot, the cave has all the makings of a death trap.

And a suicide rap.
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ready to work, boss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Although equipped with the assets to make it the perfect tourist hotspot, the cave has all the makings of a death trap.

And a suicide rap.



You better get out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All the other pics are people suited up in full-body plasticised/rubberized protective gear with face masks and canned air.  Then José over here is just rawdogging the cave in blue jeans and a tshirt.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crystal Maze

I wouldn't go there without crystal meth.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 501x549]

All the other pics are people suited up in full-body plasticised/rubberized protective gear with face masks and canned air.  Then José over here is just rawdogging the cave in blue jeans and a tshirt.


Lol, I had the same reaction.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know who I'd send there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 501x549]

All the other pics are people suited up in full-body plasticised/rubberized protective gear with face masks and canned air.  Then José over here is just rawdogging the cave in blue jeans and a tshirt.


<must not say "No, he just fell like that">
<must not say "No, he just fell like that">
<must not say "No, he just fell like that">
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SAY IT
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.