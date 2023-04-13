 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   Vermont creamery would really like customers to return their glass bottles right now. Otherwise, it may start dumping milk   (vtdigger.org) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, no.
Charge a deposit like my granddad did
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should people remove their ass penny collection from the bottles first?

//asking for a friend
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, no.
Charge a deposit like my granddad did


You know how people can tell you didn't read the whole article? "Unlike most companies' milk, Strafford's is sold only in glass bottles, which customers return to local stores for a $1.50 deposit."
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go to a creamery just north of my sister's place in Sandwich, NH, we live by the honesty rule, you go by the farm and drop off your money in the bucket for the great ice cream. This dairy farmer ain't got no time for your dishonesty, he wants to sleep at 2 pm.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm,why not use excess milk for cheese?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: vudukungfu: Yeah, no.
Charge a deposit like my granddad did

You know how people can tell you didn't read the whole article? "Unlike most companies' milk, Strafford's is sold only in glass bottles, which customers return to local stores for a $1.50 deposit."


I'm really happy they took vudu's sound advice so quickly.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alechemist: Umm,why not use excess milk for cheese?


Because that requires a whole different set of equipment, plus cheese production rules are different, and it's f*cking time consuming.  It's an entirely different business.  It's like asking an IT guy if he has free time, why he doesn't he go into auto repair.  They both have computers an' shiat.
 
