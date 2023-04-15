 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Elon now ruining the weather   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
10 years from now Elon's acquisition, mismanagement, and destruction of Twitter will be required reading in business school.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably one of the best PSAs ever, weather warnings, are now unavailable on Elon's Folly.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think I've seen anyone's reputation fall so fast ever, except I guess Kanye or OJ.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: 10 years from now Elon's acquisition, mismanagement, and destruction of Twitter will be required reading in business school.


Why?  There is not much educational value in saying "Breaking shiat just to break shiat ruins a business".  Elmo hasn't done anything a thousand of Daddy's spurts haven't done when taking over - the only oddity is he wasn't the founder's son.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't look at Twitter often enough to get the alerts so, maybe it was time for a new platform anyway.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: I don't look at Twitter often enough to get the alerts so, maybe it was time for a new platform anyway.


The only time I read Twitter is when it gets linked off fark.com.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The sooner the internet remembers we got along just fine before twitter the better.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Confabulat: I don't think I've seen anyone's reputation fall so fast ever, except I guess Kanye or OJ.


It does kind of feel like we're weeks or months away from Elon beheading someone and fleeing down the 405 with Peter Thiel driving the getaway car.

/"You know who I am, damn it!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God damn Elon is a piece of shiat.

And when he's not busy trying to suck his own dick he has his MAGA fanbois to do it for him now.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: aleister_greynight: I don't look at Twitter often enough to get the alerts so, maybe it was time for a new platform anyway.

The only time I read Twitter is when it gets linked off fark.com.


Pretty much the same, I only actually independently look at it if I'm drinking and seeking articles to get greened.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, you know, state sponsored media and all.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had a bot got down last night, I don't understand their whole new API site either, makes no sense. But I'll say this, evening on a Friday is the dumbest time to limit API stuff.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ya don't need a weatherman...
Bob Dylan - Subterranean Homesick Blues (Alternate Official Video)
Youtube 2Mb3CoWwNyY
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: I had a bot got down last night, I don't understand their whole new API site either, makes no sense. But I'll say this, evening on a Friday is the dumbest time to limit API stuff.


What do you mean, end of business on a Friday is the second best time to push changes to PROD.

/The best, of course, being the last day before you go on vacation.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: SVC_conservative: I had a bot got down last night, I don't understand their whole new API site either, makes no sense. But I'll say this, evening on a Friday is the dumbest time to limit API stuff.

What do you mean, end of business on a Friday is the second best time to push changes to PROD.

/The best, of course, being the last day before you go on vacation.


The worst part, my bot was a v1.1 endpoint, so now it HAS to be v2 to keep working, and I really aint got time to deal with it, so it may just be a Mastodon-only bot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking asshole.  If you admire this piece of shiat, you're a farkwad as well.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oblig
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Musk is so stupid and self-enamored he thought he could fire everyone and do content moderation single-handed.
Just sell control to someone else already-- anybody else.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't he lose a vote on if he should sell or step down or something?

I thought he said he was going to abide by votes
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: Didn't he lose a vote on if he should sell or step down or something?

I thought he said he was going to abide by votes


Didn't he announce his dog or something is the new CEO? His humor is hard to keep up with, as I'm no longer nine years old.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elon is now killing people.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: Didn't he lose a vote on if he should sell or step down or something?

I thought he said he was going to abide by votes


He denied the vote because of all the bots voting. Even the bots have turned against him.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: freddyV: Didn't he lose a vote on if he should sell or step down or something?

I thought he said he was going to abide by votes

He denied the vote because of all the bots voting. Even the bots have turned against him.


But what would someone with ~135,000,000 genuine human Twitter followers know about bots?
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't think they should rely on Twitter or any social media platform for emergency notices unless they have specifically setup an agreement with an SLA.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 10 years from now Elon's acquisition, mismanagement, and destruction of Twitter will be required reading in business school.


TEN years from now? Considering NWS typically also sends out twitter alerts for tornadoes and the like this has actual possible death at his hands due to the incompetence.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I don't think I've seen anyone's reputation fall so fast ever, except I guess Kanye or OJ.


I dunno, Musk still has his stans.

When Kanye truly went off the rails, even his stans shut the fark up and stopped defending him.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day, twitter becomes just a little bit more useless.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: freddyV: Didn't he lose a vote on if he should sell or step down or something?

I thought he said he was going to abide by votes

Didn't he announce his dog or something is the new CEO? His humor is hard to keep up with, as I'm no longer nine years old.


I think he gave his dog the director of PR position. It'd explain all the poop emojis.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Lawd. Now how we gonna find out if a hurricane's a'coming?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be the guy: a government agency should NOT be dependent on the whims of a private company for providing their services. If they are, then shiat like this happens. Either sign a contract or write your own app, NWS, it wouldn't be difficult to write something that just receives alerts.

Seriously. Musk is an asshole but Twitter is not, and never has been, a public service. Quit treating it like one.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs twitter?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for the old custom of people talking about the weather, but nobody doing any thing about it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I don't look at Twitter often enough to get the alerts so, maybe it was time for a new platform anyway.


So where do you get your weather alerts? Since I'm guessing you don't even own a TV
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: The sooner the internet remembers we got along just fine before twitter the better.


I digg this.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They asked nicely to be exempt and Elon/Twitter said "no." Translation: we don't have anyone left who can figure out how to whitelist them.

In the last week: the in-house video player started glitching, replies were randomly disabled, and views of your own timeline were reset as though you had never posted. Those are just the ones I personally experienced, and I'm not actually on Twitter that much. There were also reports of the private "circles" leaking tweets for public view, which sounds bad.

That's in ONE WEEK.

Funny how all the "spaghetti code" Elon (B.A., Penn, economics, 1997) complains about worked just fine before he fired the people maintaining it. Still, I'm sure the self-driving cars and Mars bases will work great.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: Ya don't need a weatherman...
[YouTube video: Bob Dylan - Subterranean Homesick Blues (Alternate Official Video)]


"Weird Al" Yankovic - Bob
Youtube JUQDzj6R3p4
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkimball: I really don't think they should rely on Twitter or any social media platform for emergency notices unless they have specifically setup an agreement with an SLA.


Federal government accounts often use a different TOS than the generic one for a service, as it's negotiated between a given agency and the service.

GSA used to keep a master list of which websites had alternate TOSes, but it looks like they stopped doing it: https://digital.gov/resources/federal-compatible-terms-of-service-agreements/

A normal clause on there was that they have to give you 30 days notice before cutting off service.  I don't know if breaking things would be a violation, but possibly if they don't make any attempts to fix it and haven't specifically given notice that they're cutting you off.

It would be up to the Department of Commerce's lawyers to decide what action they want to take.  (NOAA falls under Commerce)
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: freddyV: Didn't he lose a vote on if he should sell or step down or something?

I thought he said he was going to abide by votes

Didn't he announce his dog or something is the new CEO? His humor is hard to keep up with, as I'm no longer nine years old.


Knowing Elon has a dog is a bit saddening. Hopefully it spends most of its time with loving handlers or whatever, and not him.
 
unbelver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

semiotix: Translation: we don't have anyone left who can figure out how to whitelist them.


More like Translation: We got a payoff and a promise of regular payoffs from Accuweather, who would rather the public pay for emergency notices.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'll be the guy: a government agency should NOT be dependent on the whims of a private company for providing their services. If they are, then shiat like this happens. Either sign a contract or write your own app, NWS, it wouldn't be difficult to write something that just receives alerts.

Seriously. Musk is an asshole but Twitter is not, and never has been, a public service. Quit treating it like one.


It's not a public service, but it was nonetheless a useful and versatile place to disseminate information where people would see it, so it makes no sense for weather agencies not to make use of that avenue.  Eliminating the interoperability that allowed NWS to get these alerts out to Twitter's users (and others using weather-specific apps and such) is a dick move that further damages the platform and has ... questionable business benefit.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'll be the guy: a government agency should NOT be dependent on the whims of a private company for providing their services. If they are, then shiat like this happens. Either sign a contract or write your own app, NWS, it wouldn't be difficult to write something that just receives alerts.

Seriously. Musk is an asshole but Twitter is not, and never has been, a public service. Quit treating it like one.


Dependent? No. They have other ways to get the word out if people use them.

But it *should* be a public service provided by all social media presences, given what this organization does. It's 2023, we can't rely on broadcast rules/practices for radio and television to be the standard, any more than we can ask everyone to download a stand-alone app for everything. I doubt ForceBork is having an issue letting National Weather Service offices post.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electric jet? Brilliant idea, you f*cking simpleton.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Electric jet? Brilliant idea, you f*cking simpleton.


Maybe there will be mohair suits, too.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: aleister_greynight: I don't look at Twitter often enough to get the alerts so, maybe it was time for a new platform anyway.

So where do you get your weather alerts? Since I'm guessing you don't even own a TV


If you've got a smartphone, go to its app store and look for some apps published by the American Red Cross. There's a general purpose "Emergency" app, or perhaps the more focused "Tornado," "Earthquake," and Hurricane" depending on what you're worried about. Free and no ads, just alert tones and the fear of nature built in.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: foo monkey: aleister_greynight: I don't look at Twitter often enough to get the alerts so, maybe it was time for a new platform anyway.

The only time I read Twitter is when it gets linked off fark.com.

Pretty much the same, I only actually independently look at it if I'm drinking and seeking articles to get greened.


This might be a sign you should stop drinking.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkimball: I really don't think they should rely on Twitter or any social media platform for emergency notices unless they have specifically setup an agreement with an SLA.


Unfortunately, since the advent of Twitter and Facebook, I think most web browsers gave up on RSS and Atom feeds.  And NNTP isn't much of a thing anymore, either.

I don't know if there's any other good way to collect up news from multiple sources these days on your own.

There are messaging protocols that could handle this sort of thing, but I'm not aware of anyone using them other than in a closed system.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I don't think I've seen anyone's reputation fall so fast ever, except I guess Kanye or OJ.


It really sucks to be African-American in the USofA
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: abhorrent1: aleister_greynight: I don't look at Twitter often enough to get the alerts so, maybe it was time for a new platform anyway.

So where do you get your weather alerts? Since I'm guessing you don't even own a TV

If you've got a smartphone, go to its app store and look for some apps published by the American Red Cross. There's a general purpose "Emergency" app, or perhaps the more focused "Tornado," "Earthquake," and Hurricane" depending on what you're worried about. Free and no ads, just alert tones and the fear of nature built in.


Ok, but then I'd have to leave Twitter and what kind of a CEO takes deliberate actions to drive traffic *away* from his own... ooooooohhh.
 
