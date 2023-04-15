 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles) Look Up
7
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
View Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor:


And for me once again

View Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby, looks like Thursday is the only clear day we're going to have, with little moon and near the peak I think I'll take a trip out father into the country if the forecast holds. Btw I've found that portable hammocks make a great platform for stargazing, setup the base in the middle of an open meadow and just stare at the sky for an hour or two.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too much light pollution where I live. I see nothing
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yep. Lovely clear skies for the last week or so. The locals keep reporting UFOs when they spot Venus. There was a particularly good one yesterday, when they reported that there was a fleet of smaller vessels (aka Pleiades).
Tonight? Cloudy, of course.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do these things always have to be at night? I like to sleep at night.
 
