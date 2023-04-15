 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Who doesn't love playing in the dirt with Tonka trucks?   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Sappy, shot  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Apr 2023 at 5:50 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude in the backhoe has skilz.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was really sweet.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: Dude in the backhoe has skilz.


Absolutely. That was some precision dumping.

And awesome.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get to play with the big trucks instead of just working with them, show off madd skillz, make little kid happy...  Win/Win/Win!

That dude is awesome on many levels.  I approve of this.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sometimes a bit of my faith in humanity is restored
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Dude in the backhoe has skilz.


Sure does. That isn't easy.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freddyV: sometimes a bit of my faith in humanity is restored


Just to knock you back down again, when I clicked this link, the possibility of people shoving Tonka trucks up their butts did cross my mind.

/Sorry.
//Not sorry.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freddyV: sometimes a bit of my faith in humanity is restored


Don't worry, that should only be temporary.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: freddyV: sometimes a bit of my faith in humanity is restored

Just to knock you back down again, when I clicked this link, the possibility of people shoving Tonka trucks up their butts did cross my mind.

/Sorry.
//Not sorry.


Go on...
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iron de havilland: freddyV: sometimes a bit of my faith in humanity is restored

Just to knock you back down again, when I clicked this link, the possibility of people shoving Tonka trucks up their butts did cross my mind.

/Sorry.
//Not sorry.

Go on...


Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aw.  When I was 4ish, there was a crew building a house next door and they let me hang out and watch as long as I stayed in certain spots where I was less likely to get crushed.  Now I know it's because, if I stayed long enough, my mom would come looking for me.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So shines a good deed in a naughty world.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Dude in the backhoe has skilz.


I don't see a backhoe. I see a trackhoe/excavator.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A little bit of niceness does creep through the vitriol and hate on occasion.  This was good to see.  And awesome job with the bucket.  Now, can he thread a needle with it?

Excavator Needle Threading | MythBusters
Youtube pzNLD2AINjg
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: Aw.  When I was 4ish, there was a crew building a house next door and they let me hang out and watch as long as I stayed in certain spots where I was less likely to get crushed.  Now I know it's because, if I stayed long enough, my mom would come looking for me.


The rare reverse blind back door self-administered "your mom" joke.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These guys are amazing. We had a house we were building that had a shiat-ton of backfill needed for the driveway. Then we have to dig it back out to run utility lines.

Anyway, the guy running the excavator couldn't get certain areas, so I was down in the trench. I was worried until I watched him nurse that thing to expose the PVC pipe the cabling was running through. A little scoop underneath, a tap on the top, and he was exposing that pipe without a scratch. I bet the guy could have picked up am egg and set it back down.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

August11: That was really sweet.


It does help that Mommy's hot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Yeah kid, just put that truck right there.  Now watch as a carefuly maneuver this arm over it and....*smash* *smash* *smash*! Now let that be a lesson to ya, ya little fark. We gots shiat to be doing, go bother someone else!"
"And tell your mom I said hi!"
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Dude in the backhoe has skilz.


My bro has those skills with a tractor. He used a Bobcat to do a bit of body straightening to make the trunk seal. i didn't think it could be done but he did it.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: Aw.  When I was 4ish, there was a crew building a house next door and they let me hang out and watch as long as I stayed in certain spots where I was less likely to get crushed.  Now I know it's because, if I stayed long enough, my mom would come looking for me.


A similar CSB. In fourth grade, I'd built a "fort" from scrap lumber on the vacant lot next door. At some point it was sold as these things are. One day, while I was at school construction workers came to grade the lot for the house to be built. Of course, they leveled my fort. I returned home to a leveled lot and was outraged and utterly heartbroken.

Once I'd recovered somewhat, my mom told me that the man driving the bulldozer did the entire lot before he could bring himself to do the bit with my little structure. She'd been watching and said he seemed almost as sad as I was.

I've thought about him from time to time over the years. I hope he wasn't vexed for long.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Yeah kid, just put that truck right there.  Now watch as a carefuly maneuver this arm over it and....*smash* *smash* *smash*! Now let that be a lesson to ya, ya little fark. We gots shiat to be doing, go bother someone else!"
"And tell your mom I said hi!"


Only you would do that. This guy was actually a decent person
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.