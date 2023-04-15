 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Thirteen killed as bus filled with musicians drives off clef   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
29
    More: Sad, Maharashtra, Pune, India, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, Prime minister, Police officer, New Delhi  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2023 at 2:44 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should have known that gorge was treble.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I laughed at that headline and feel bad about myself. Congrats, subby.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, the NYT bus plunge.

Google it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Snort!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOTY
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ouch, subby. You're in treble now.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Olivia Wilde
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well-laid traps for troubadours who were killed before they reached Bombay. Pleased to meet you. Hope you guessed the killer's name.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and now they're all flat.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't have been tuned in drop-D-bus-off-de-clef
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sharp punning, subs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did they keep playing as the bus went down?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let me guess, there were no guard rails at the roadside next to the gorge the bus fell into that might have at least slowed the bus down in time to let the bus driver steer away from the gorge? Because it seems like India hasn't heard of Armco barriers yet.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
-__-
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I regret that I must choose between voting for and voting against this terrible headline. You should be ashamed/proud.
 
theresnothinglft [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Were they playin "I just wanna fly" right at the moment?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll bet that made a horrendous, yet oddly well-tuned, noise.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many people did they have piled on top of the bus?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to drop the bass.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Worst Metallica Cover Band Ever.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Worst Metallica Cover Band Ever.


People will always cry, they was better before this.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They all B-flat.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"...a good start."
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this a percussion ensemble?

/then they're not musicians
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys - The New Style (...mmm drop!)
Youtube rrWud7T8q5A
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everyone contributing puns to this thread should be band.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So...bus in india with dozens on board is a vw bus, or like a ymca van type bus?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.