(The Poke (UK))   23 lifehacks you don't need, but which some Farkers will try anyway, or are already doing, or have done. Subby would like to try #11, probably at a "friend 's" home, and has done #22   (thepoke.co.uk) divider line
    Amusing, life hacks, better life  
Sebas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#1 is an actual thing that 'a friend' does with beer, as we have a whole bunch of meetings around 6pm local european time with our US west-coast colleagues.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Name your dog "Five miles."   Casually drop that you walked five miles this morning.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Start a business and name it AAAAAAA so when the yellow pages come out next year you'll be the first listing under that heading.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
#7 is what you do on bad dates, not for work.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is there an ammo shortage?
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
23) until the dog gets in your office.
 
Slypork
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Along the lines of #4, my MIL's name was Josephine but everyone called her Jo. She had Alzheimer's and lived with us for 7 years. Many times our unmarried friend would help us out and take her out. When she'd go to work on Monday and and people would ask what she did over the weekend she'd say, "Oh, I went over to Jo's house and we watch a movie," or "Jo and I went to this Mexican restaurant and we each had a flight of margaritas." For the longest time her coworkers thought she was talking about some guy named Joe she was dating. She really messed with them when she said, "Jo's family was out of town so I stayed there for the weekend."
 
olorin604
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lifehack #24: Save precious time by never RTFA.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creoena: #7 is what you do on bad dates, not for work.


I've quit a job that way before. The owner called and left three voice mails. First one was angry, second one was apologetic, the third was begging.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

olorin604: [Fark user image image 425x433]


This makes sense if you live in an area with a boil water advisory.
 
assjuice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, they're supposed to be funny.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Start a business and name it AAAAAAA so when the yellow pages come out next year you'll be the first listing under that heading.


What's a yellow pages, grampa?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Angela and I laughed at some of those.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
#25:  Fart.

Blame the dog.
 
