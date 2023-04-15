 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Of course they were driving a Lexus   (pix11.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, New York City, Staten Island, The Bronx, New York, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Brooklyn, unpaid tolls, NEW YORK  
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/or paying tolls
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$86k in tolls?
What kind of troll lives under that bridge?!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cressidas are fancy enough. Who needs a Lexus?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over $86k in toll? How the fark does that even happen?
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: $86k in tolls?
What kind of troll lives under that bridge?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to let them keep their license, so they can keep up the good work.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"tolls and fees"

A good chunk, if not most, of that are the fees.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Over $86k in toll? How the fark does that even happen?


content not available to us eurotrash.

how much is it each time?

if it was $10... twice a day, 5 days a week, 42 weeks a year... would take over 20 yrs to accumulate $86k
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lexus: the Japanese word for "Wood paneling in a Toyota".
 
EZbaked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love my Lexus.... Seriously. Bury me in that car. So quiet, smooth, and plenty of power.

/ I pay my tolls, tho...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: "tolls and fees"

A good chunk, if not most, of that are the fees.


Yes and late fees are often multiplied on multiplies. There was a thing here a few years ago with a toll road charging people incorrectly and then also not billing them until some time had passed and it went to collections. Some folks had a $20 in tolls balloon to $2000 with fees before they learned about it.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lexus is right. Now if they had actively caused wrecks by cutting people off and tailgating, in addition to the tolls I would have expected BWM.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Over $86k in toll? How the fark does that even happen?

content not available to us eurotrash.

how much is it each time?

if it was $10... twice a day, 5 days a week, 42 weeks a year... would take over 20 yrs to accumulate $86k


Thank you for doing the math.
The only thing I can think of is escalating fines; one violation=pay $10, two=$20, etc.

I'm not one for fines being a percentage of someone's income like some Scandinavian countries, but I also don't want rich people to consider fines just a small tax. That's why I'm so very much in support of escalating fines in modifying behavior.
Caught speeding once? Sure, it happens, pay x.
Twice? X times 1.5.
Thrice? Times three.
And so on.

/Within any given year, that is.
//I'm all for escalating violations...as long as people are clearly notified
///I had my license suspended due to a fine in another state and wasn't informed. Created so much hassle for me; cop-car ride, towing, court case. But to be fair, I ignored the threats, I just wasn't aware they went through with them :)
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Lexus: the Japanese word for "Wood paneling in a Toyota".


Ah, so you've never been in both.

/the price of cars these days is ridiculous
//my friend suggested once that it isn't the price of cars that increased...it's the value of money that dropped
///:(
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Lexus is right. Now if they had actively caused wrecks by cutting people off and tailgating, in addition to the tolls I would have expected BMW.


right there with ya.   Still, anyone who would buy a Lexus when a loaded Toyota is available is clearly trying too hard.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Lexus is right. Now if they had actively caused wrecks by cutting people off and tailgating, in addition to the tolls I would have expected BWM.


I'm not brave enough to search for BWM on PornHub.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Claude Ballse: Lexus: the Japanese word for "Wood paneling in a Toyota".

Ah, so you've never been in both.

/the price of cars these days is ridiculous
//my friend suggested once that it isn't the price of cars that increased...it's the value of money that dropped
///:(


Lexus, Acura, & Infinity are just upscale Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. Sure, you might get different metal skins and end clips on the outside, and then different shaped plastic dashboards wrapped in wood & leather, and maybe varying seats. But structurally there just the same cars as their value-minded siblings.

It's called badge engineering, and Detroit also did it decades ahead of others.

/Cars are absolutely more expensive now.
//I especially blame Ford by claiming to fight excessive dealer markups to look like a hero to the consumer, but instead betrayed us all and instead baked the same pure profit markups into the MSRPs to continue enabling the greed of dealers.
 
