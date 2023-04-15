 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Has anyone here ever wanted to own the Sylvania Dome? Well, today's YOUR lucky day   (zillow.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that price in line with the market? The house is small and a little different, not a fan of all those steps. But overall cute, 12+ acres... kinda want
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah, I kept looking for something to be wrong with it at that price. It is kinda in the middle of nowhere and I bet getting around in winter sucks, but that still seems cheap for something that unique and well-kept.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many stairs. Looks like a flash in the pan.
And from the architecture, it looks like a modified barn/slave quarters/carriage house.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I checked Zillow. Looks like you can get a lot for a little in that town. Looks like the proper upkeep of this has basically doubled its value. A few others listed are in rough shape, but are selling for like $80K or something with comparable acreage.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That is a adorable.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like it
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
feelin cute

might live like hobbit
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those bathrooms have no storage / counter space. Hard pass.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spoiler: mayflies the size of geese
 
