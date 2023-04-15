 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Blinded by the light, revved up like a deuce, another squatted truck with LEDs in the night   (6abc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't the squatted trucks that are the problem.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another case of mis-hearing song lyrics.  The correct lyric is, "Blinded by the light. Wrapped up like a douche, an I'm a runner in a light."
 
scanman61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yet another case of mis-hearing song lyrics.  The correct lyric is, "Blinded by the light. Wrapped up like a douche, an I'm a runner in a light."


Which lyrics?  Springsteen or Manfred Mann?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scanman61: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yet another case of mis-hearing song lyrics.  The correct lyric is, "Blinded by the light. Wrapped up like a douche, an I'm a runner in a light."

Which lyrics?  Springsteen or Manfred Mann?


Springsteen's version was "cut loose like a deuce, another runner in the night."
 
Lunakki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It does suck to drive a compact car at night. It seems like everyone's lights are pointed directly at my eyeballs.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been saying for over a year that these LED headlights are going to get banned.
There are going to be so many insurance claims for accidents caused by being dazzled that they will have to go.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe we should find a way to turn off the double headlights on the new pickups that always have every last light on their truck on as they drive up MA24 in the morning rush hour.....

\fairly sure it's impossible to drive that highway at night without seeing at least one moron with high beams on
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hate the HID headlights. It thought it was/is illegal to drive with your high beams on in traffic.
Regular headlights are even brighter than high beams now so I guess you can't punish people for just using their headlights. They need to be regulated. There's no reason, especially in urban areas, that you need headlights that are brighter than the farking sun.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
motor vehicle headlights need to be at a height acceptable to all vehicles. this is over due.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
bitoffun.comView Full Size

Silicone sister headlights are blinding
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's "revved up like a douche"

Get it right
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [bitoffun.com image 640x800]
Silicone sister headlights are blinding


Yes ma'am!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The glare is even worse in the rain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lunakki: It does suck to drive a compact car at night. It seems like everyone's lights are pointed directly at my eyeballs.


You should stop being poor
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
you changed the height of the cars and did not lower the headlights !!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
