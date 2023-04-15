 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Well, so much for ending up in a van down by the river   (jalopnik.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, San Diego, Parking, Port of San Diego, San Diego Bay, Shrub, San Diego Union-Tribune, Bus, Waste  
•       •       •

1071 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2023 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We'll make them homeless yet.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like everything else.

A couple dickheads ruined it for the 99% who abided by the rules, didn't shiat everywhere and not clean it up, etc.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just learn how to code housing.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Sounds like everything else.

A couple dickheads ruined it for the 99% who abided by the rules, didn't shiat everywhere and not clean it up, etc.


So much this. My parents retired in a small city next to the ocean, near the Oregon border, and a few campers here and there would hang out for the week, clean up and stuff after themselves, no one cared, then just what you said happened.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's human waste left in lots, fumes from the exhaust of idling vans, and the smell of weed smoke. Worse yet, the Port has to cover the cost of hazardous waste teams coming out to clean up. Maintenance and landscaping have a hard time as well, as they often have to work around the vanlifers or deal with them when they're angry, or worse. Like dealing with hidden bags of poop that get on them while their working. "My guys, they periodically are trimming shrubs and they got fecal matter splattered (on them) because it was embedded in the shrub," explained one port official.


We're overrun with this in Portland. It's not the few ruining it for everyone, it's the pretty much the whole. Measure 110 didn't help.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got back from O'ahu..
There are folks living on the beach catching their food from the sea and grabbing random fruit from wherever it grows.
Homeless is the retirement plan.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Sounds like everything else.

A couple dickheads ruined it for the 99% who abided by the rules, didn't shiat everywhere and not clean it up, etc.


To be fair people also ruin capitalism.  But. Most people don't care about that.  Meh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Take Me to the River (2005 Remaster)
Youtube v4azbl96BJY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: markie_farkie: Sounds like everything else.

A couple dickheads ruined it for the 99% who abided by the rules, didn't shiat everywhere and not clean it up, etc.

So much this. My parents retired in a small city next to the ocean, near the Oregon border, and a few campers here and there would hang out for the week, clean up and stuff after themselves, no one cared, then just what you said happened.


Are you and them saying you wish there was a final solution to the homeless issue?

I think giving them a home and house arresting them is one thing we should consider 🤔
 
ongbok
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: There's human waste left in lots, fumes from the exhaust of idling vans, and the smell of weed smoke. Worse yet, the Port has to cover the cost of hazardous waste teams coming out to clean up. Maintenance and landscaping have a hard time as well, as they often have to work around the vanlifers or deal with them when they're angry, or worse. Like dealing with hidden bags of poop that get on them while their working. "My guys, they periodically are trimming shrubs and they got fecal matter splattered (on them) because it was embedded in the shrub," explained one port official.


We're overrun with this in Portland. It's not the few ruining it for everyone, it's the pretty much the whole. Measure 110 didn't help.


Is that a dookey trap?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: There's human waste left in lots, fumes from the exhaust of idling vans, and the smell of weed smoke. Worse yet, the Port has to cover the cost of hazardous waste teams coming out to clean up. Maintenance and landscaping have a hard time as well, as they often have to work around the vanlifers or deal with them when they're angry, or worse. Like dealing with hidden bags of poop that get on them while their working. "My guys, they periodically are trimming shrubs and they got fecal matter splattered (on them) because it was embedded in the shrub," explained one port official.


We're overrun with this in Portland. It's not the few ruining it for everyone, it's the pretty much the whole. Measure 110 didn't help.


Well Hitler would know what to do. Considering no one wants to rob poor landlords of their free money 🤷‍♂🤣
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: I just got back from O'ahu..
There are folks living on the beach catching their food from the sea and grabbing random fruit from wherever it grows.
Homeless is the retirement plan.


It is a good retirement plan. Minimal camping gear needed as the weather is fairly predictable and mild, and yes, food is just lying on the ground everywhere. I used help coach high school cross country there and our weekend runs through the mountains would leave me stuffed full of guava and papaya and avocados that were lying on the trail.

A quick walk through any Oahu neighborhood will probably net you a day's worth of coconut, avocado, and pomelo just lying in the gutter. Add in a cheap bag of rice and a stray cat and you are living well.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Add in a cheap bag of rice and a stray cat and you are living well.


mmmmmm......cat
 
Speef
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At first I thought the article had made up a new word for people who steal vans - vanlifters.

Upon closer inspection, they in fact made up a new word to describe the homeless.

I think "thieves" and "bums" still work fine to describe both groups... did we really need van-centric versions?

"My vandoctor said that my vanjanitor got water in my vanoilpan because the vanoilfillcap is missing and that's why the vanengineblock cracked during my vanwife's vanmethparty."
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x438]


$45K?

Dream on. Most Sprinter 4X4 conversions like that are going to be well over $100k with typical options.

£120,000 Camper Van Tour : HYMER Grand Canyon S 4X4 Cross Over
Youtube IT43lgX2Yc4
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Speef: At first I thought the article had made up a new word for people who steal vans - vanlifters.

Upon closer inspection, they in fact made up a new word to describe the homeless.

I think "thieves" and "bums" still work fine to describe both groups... did we really need van-centric versions?

"My vandoctor said that my vanjanitor got water in my vanoilpan because the vanoilfillcap is missing and that's why the vanengineblock cracked during my vanwife's vanmethparty."


If you are less wealthy than Speef, you are a thief or a bum.

No word on how Speef became so wealthy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The tragedy of the commons is as inevitable as gravity.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not even going to comment on someone saying that. Wow. That's gross.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The tragedy of the commons is as inevitable as gravity.


And yet, the community owned "unreasonably-steep-hillside-on-the-edge-of-a-lava-pit" failed to clean up the town.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The tragedy of the commons is as inevitable as gravity.


You don't hate the commons.

You hate capitalism.
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The age-old solution in the USA to homelessness "go be homeless somewhere else" not really working anymore.

I applaud Los Angeles for its initiative to build 25,000 housing units for the homeless by 2025.  That will halve the problem in the city, for that point in time.  That point in time.

Just spitballin' but maybe we should dedicate some resources for social services, mental health facilities to help the homeless transition back to society.

I realize some states cheer the "go be someone else's problem" method, so, I gather we'll have this issue forever.

At the very least, one can look at it as a math problem (volume, surface area) at its simplest.  If you have insufficient or zero toilet facilities over a space where people live, where do you expect the waste to go?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hammettman: The age-old solution in the USA to homelessness "go be homeless somewhere else" not really working anymore.

I applaud Los Angeles for its initiative to build 25,000 housing units for the homeless by 2025.  That will halve the problem in the city, for that point in time.  That point in time.

Just spitballin' but maybe we should dedicate some resources for social services, mental health facilities to help the homeless transition back to society.

I realize some states cheer the "go be someone else's problem" method, so, I gather we'll have this issue forever.

At the very least, one can look at it as a math problem (volume, surface area) at its simplest.  If you have insufficient or zero toilet facilities over a space where people live, where do you expect the waste to go?


I would like to see state governors call out the national guard.

Just --surprise!-- at the homeless camp, and suddenly you have hundreds of guys swarm in with equipment and kitchens and latrines and set everything up like a war-zone refugee camp.

Good for the homeless. Good for Natguard training because they do disaster relief.

And I would like to see that happen every day.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not only do we have a housing shortage.  We have a campground shortage.  In California, campgrounds get filled up six months in advance.  Building a campground is relatively cheap.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.