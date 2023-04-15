 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Humpty Dumpty bakery customer's head cracks open after being refused Easter egg refund
    Dumbass, Greater Manchester Police, Cookie, Greater Manchester, Cake, Manchester Evening News, Customer, Jayne Harrison, Employment  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That site cracked my phone open after I refused cookies, their newsletter, their signup, and God knows what else. I counted five modal pop ups.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She should have given the customer the spoiled eggs and let her deal with the consequences.
 
Bungles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you "can't afford to lose £47", you don't sound like you're in the financial position to be buying custom Easter eggs...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Customer was leaving but counter woman seems to have felt the urge to add one last jab before the customer came back. I dont think the situation is as one sided as it appears.
I am especially wary of people that used words like "evil" when describing a fairly innocuous disagreement. I think slurs may have been thrown carelessly.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"She was saying 'I want my money back, I can't afford to lose £47, I had to to go to Slattery's to buy some more."

I think the real crime is that moron paid nearly eight pounds - like, $9.70+ - for a single cheesecake-filled Easter egg from some silly-ass bakery named "Little Blonde Bakes," thought "that sounds like a sweet deal," ordered six of them, and then forgot to pick them up.

I sense someone like that is already being punished by life in general, and that whatever fine that person ends up paying is just icing on the cake, so to speak.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I tried to read the article but that website gave my browser super-AIDS
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wanna Easter egg! I wanna Easter egg!
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: I wanna Easter egg! I wanna Easter egg!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just learned my town has a candy shop, and was initially pleased that it only took me two years to notice.

I bought a couple of gorgeous chocolate truffles for $4.50 a pop.  Got home and they were freaking bricks.  Even I, with my massive sweet tooth, couldn't eat the things.  Know what I didn't do?  Drive back and demand a refund, because I'm not an angry child.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whr21
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That a website or a pop-up ad?
 
