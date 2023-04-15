 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Sorry your schools got destroyed by a massive tornado, but, mandatory testing starts next week"   (covingtonleader.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Question 1: If an EF-3 tornado destroys a school, with winds of 150 mph, how soon will the students be required to finish their mandatory state testing?

a) It's waived
b) Next month
c) Next week
d) As soon as we dig the teacher out of the rubble
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
C'mon kids, have you learned nothing?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Louisiana they had their priorities straight.
Football field first.
We'll get around to the school some other time.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just remember: teaching is a calling; assessment is an industry.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans using natural disasters to destroy public education. Nice touch guys. Jesus will be proud of you.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's also Ramadan and they're testing Muslim students during their fasting.

Kinda wonder what that does to test scores.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: It's also Ramadan and they're testing Muslim students during their fasting.

Kinda wonder what that does to test scores.


Most of the word problems involve food
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if Tipton County's proximity to Memphis and its defiant state representative Justin Jamal Pearson had anything to do with this decision.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: It's also Ramadan and they're testing Muslim students during their fasting.

Kinda wonder what that does to test scores.


I support secular public schools. Religious observances are challenging to accommodate, considering the wide variations in beliefs and customs.

As for Ramadan, children are not required to fast during the day until they reach "the age of maturity (puberty). Then it appears to be an individual decision.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: null: It's also Ramadan and they're testing Muslim students during their fasting.

Kinda wonder what that does to test scores.

I support secular public schools. Religious observances are challenging to accommodate, considering the wide variations in beliefs and customs.

As for Ramadan, children are not required to fast during the day until they reach "the age of maturity (puberty). Then it appears to be an individual decision.


You do realize that I'm talking about all the bullshiat required high-stakes state testing that mostly exists so politicians can get handouts from testing providers and the big book publishers and so they can collect some bullshiat statistics on how good or bad our schools are while trying to divert the tax dollars away from public education?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
null:

No. Your comment about Ramadan didn't elaborate on such.
 
Magruda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wish I'd been as rebellious as a child as I like to pretend I'd be if I were a child now.

Every one of those students should deliberately tank the test.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I wish I'd been as rebellious as a child as I like to pretend I'd be if I were a child now.

Every one of those students should deliberately tank the test.


That's a great idea. Try explaining that to a seven year old though.
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not like a final test in tennessee is difficult. They could still perform at their normal 10% level.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Republicans using natural disasters to destroy public education. Nice touch guys. Jesus will be proud of you.


This will make a great parable for GOP Jeezus.  Something about punishing the weak and rewarding the job creators.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At this rate, the Republicans are quickly going to run out of ways to fark over poor people.
 
Number 216
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Same with school shootings

"Sorry you just witnessed a bunch of classmates get gunned down but it's test time. Thoughts and prayers!"

Republicans are the scummiest people on the planet.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is probably something in the law that if a school is failing badly enough, the state can take it over and turn it into a charter school. There is exactly that in my state. If you look, you are going to find charter school money all up in the Governor's bank account. This district will fail. The kids are traumatized. They can't score well this year. Not granting an exception is by design.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Number 216: Same with school shootings

"Sorry you just witnessed a bunch of classmates get gunned down but it's test time. Thoughts and prayers!"

Republicans are the scummiest people on the planet.


Remember: there is no bottom.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Number 216: Same with school shootings

"Sorry you just witnessed a bunch of classmates get gunned down but it's test time. Thoughts and prayers!"

Republicans are the scummiest people on the planet.

Remember: there is no bottom.


Sure there is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
