(CNN)   CNN crew walks the migrant routes of the Darien Gap between Columbia and Panama. As bad as you think you have it, the people on these trails have it worse   (cnn.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you think about the characteristics of these individuals: understanding, strength, resolve, and commitment, who wouldn't want them as a fellow citizen?

Oh right.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

August11: When you think about the characteristics of these individuals: understanding, strength, resolve, and commitment, who wouldn't want them as a fellow citizen?

Oh right.


But... They're brown.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My egg yolk was super runny this morning and it made eating my ham, egg and cheese on a toasted sesame bagel very messy. I think I know what suffering is, thanks.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mangoose: My egg yolk was super runny this morning and it made eating my ham, egg and cheese on a toasted sesame bagel very messy. I think I know what suffering is, thanks.


My bean to cup coffee maker ran out of beans after I pressed the espresso button so I had to refill the hopper meaning my steamed milk got cold. Don't talk to me about suffering.

/The Darien gap is incidentally where Scotland tried to build a colony a few hundred years ago.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PBS Newshour did this two years ago. But you go, CNN. So brave.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word Elysium comes to mind
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My DVR cut off the last 5 minutes of the latest episode of The Simpsons, so I had to watch it on demand, but I couldn't fast forward through the commercials and I had to watch them all, just to catch the end I missed.  Don't speak to me of suffering.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit to Emma Lazarus:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she
With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

/i agree with Emma, i hope you do as well
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Mangoose: My egg yolk was super runny this morning and it made eating my ham, egg and cheese on a toasted sesame bagel very messy. I think I know what suffering is, thanks.

My bean to cup coffee maker ran out of beans after I pressed the espresso button so I had to refill the hopper meaning my steamed milk got cold. Don't talk to me about suffering.

/The Darien gap is incidentally where Scotland tried to build a colony a few hundred years ago.


Weird Al does first world problems best...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: PBS Newshour did this two years ago. But you go, CNN. So brave.


Came here to say this
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panama should build a wall and make Colombia pay for it
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/i agree with Emma, i hope you do as well


Unfortunately the wretched refuse got political power, and decided they didn't want the competition.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story: the delicious warmed up half of a chicken chimichanga and refried beans that I decided to eat for breakfast - and am shoveling into my mouth as I type this - is not as amazing as it was last night in the expensive Mexican restaurant, but it is still very enjoyable. But the jarred salsa I added on the side is definitely not as good as the fresh salsa from the restaurant.

Suffering? I know suffering.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: When you think about the characteristics of these individuals: understanding, strength, resolve, and commitment, who wouldn't want them as a fellow citizen?

Oh right.


I talk about that a lot. Simply choosing to come, overcoming the considerable obstacles in getting here, proves they are more than worthy of being here. Probably more closely identify with our founding documents and the "American" principles established before the "real American" bigots decided to lock the doors after their families came and reaped the benefits.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/i agree with Emma, i hope you do as well


See, as a Canadian, it is that sort of stuff I love about the idea of America.   The boldness to take a stand.

Some of that still exists, at least in my very limited experience of visiting Boston and  Salem, Massachusetts twice in my life.  My -- at the time - late teens children found the atmosphere of acceptance and relentless pride heartening.    As Canadians going to "the States", it was heartening to see that at some small corners of America support the ideals upon which the nation was founded.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The water spray from my Japanese toilet bidet is slightly lower than body temperature this morning. I actually died.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. I could do that.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

August11: When you think about the characteristics of these individuals: understanding, strength, resolve, and commitment, who wouldn't want them as a fellow citizen?

Oh right.



Plus they tend to be conservative and almost annoyingly christian, you'd think they'd be natural allies.


/I know, catholics don't really count because of different hats/robes/songs or something
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

/i agree with Emma, i hope you do as well

See, as a Canadian, it is that sort of stuff I love about the idea of America.   The boldness to take a stand.

Some of that still exists, at least in my very limited experience of visiting Boston and  Salem, Massachusetts twice in my life.  My -- at the time - late teens children found the atmosphere of acceptance and relentless pride heartening.    As Canadians going to "the States", it was heartening to see that at some small corners of America support the ideals upon which the nation was founded.


I appreciate your kind words. Allow me to extend the same to you. In my opinion there is no better friend to America than Canada. No better colleague, no better confidant, no better neighbor. We've some interesting history, some good and some not so good, but I'd rather have Canada than any other.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: PBS Newshour did this two years ago. But you go, CNN. So brave.


CNN must not allow a gap in their coverage.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know what's a safe way to get into the USA? The legal route. Less risk of being abused by criminals, getting attacked by animals, and dying from environmental factors.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's a podcast from The Daily which covered this as well.  It's worth the listen.  Transcript on the page linked as well.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/20/podcasts/the-daily/darien-gap-migrants-us-border.html
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
had was hoping to have the last bagel this morning for breakfast.  But my wife ate it first.  i was quite upset.  I had to make a sandwich instead
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

/i agree with Emma, i hope you do as well

See, as a Canadian, it is that sort of stuff I love about the idea of America.   The boldness to take a stand.

Some of that still exists, at least in my very limited experience of visiting Boston and  Salem, Massachusetts twice in my life.  My -- at the time - late teens children found the atmosphere of acceptance and relentless pride heartening.    As Canadians going to "the States", it was heartening to see that at some small corners of America support the ideals upon which the nation was founded.

I appreciate your kind words. Allow me to extend the same to you. In my opinion there is no better friend to America than Canada. No better colleague, no better confidant, no better neighbor. We've some interesting history, some good and some not so good, but I'd rather have Canada than any other.


Get a room, you two!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You know what's a safe way to get into the USA? The legal route. Less risk of being abused by criminals, getting attacked by animals, and dying from environmental factors.


Oh, I see you've never dealt with Immigration.
 
fehk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You know what's a safe way to get into the USA? The legal route. Less risk of being abused by criminals, getting attacked by animals, and dying from environmental factors.


media.tenor.com
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You know what's a safe way to get into the USA? The legal route. Less risk of being abused by criminals, getting attacked by animals, and dying from environmental factors.


fark you.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mangoose: My egg yolk was super runny this morning and it made eating my ham, egg and cheese on a toasted sesame bagel very messy. I think I know what suffering is, thanks.


McDonald's got my order wrong and left out my cinnamon roll.  If I wasn't already relaxing in bed right now, I'd need my exquisitely adorned 19th century French chaise lounge.

The suffering.. we are kin in our anguish.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jimjays: August11: When you think about the characteristics of these individuals: understanding, strength, resolve, and commitment, who wouldn't want them as a fellow citizen?
Oh right.
I talk about that a lot. Simply choosing to come, overcoming the considerable obstacles in getting here, proves they are more than worthy of being here. Probably more closely identify with our founding documents and the "American" principles established before the "real American" bigots decided to lock the doors after their families came and reaped the benefits.


Bigotry?  This isn't a bigotry thing.  This is a class thing.  If people of South America drove up here in big trucks and had bank accounts in the U.S., we'd let them in.

It's not as though these people are beneath us.  I've seen them.  They're clean, they're articulate, they're healthy, they can work, they're wearing clothes that say Adidas and Gap and underarmour.  If they were on the right side of the border, you'd never know that they aren't allowed to be here, plundering our fabulous material wealth.

And it's not as though anyone would notice what they took, the quantities of shiat we waste around here.  No, it's a less obvious reason why we don't want them, and it has to do with our social status.
As residents of the wealthiest country ever, we have a reputation to protect.  Not just for white people--but for those who act like white people.
This group needs to be sure of their moral, intellectual, and economic superiority over everyone else at all times.  It's a constant battle, and it's not for what we already have.  I mean, fark, we already have it.

It's for the class divide.  How can you feel superior unless there's a big red linethat sets you apart?  You can't just share this everyone, or else we wouldn't be special, would we?  Like with farking migrants who don't even have a 401K.  It's not that you begrudge them a job, or even a 401K--after all, you didn't earn that money either--its just that if common people can have all that, then how will you set yourself apart?  By taking even MORE, so that the people from other countries have to keep coming here, and drowning trying to get to Europe, because we didnt let anything go to them?  We took it all, and then we dumped our garbage in their countries.

It would all fall to pieces if we weren't such icky materialistic pukes, but with that imperative guiding us, we really dont have any choice but to keep working to take it all, and you can't just leave anything on the table.  Some other American will take it.    It's the only identity we have.

Damned fine plan.  It will become easier as more and more people die.  Just don't watch the news, OK?  You paid way too much for that tv to be subjected to such unpleasant thoughts.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You know what's a safe way to get into the USA? The legal route. Less risk of being abused by criminals, getting attacked by animals, and dying from environmental factors.


I wonder if there's a good reason why illegal immigrants don't want to do it the legal way.  I imagine if there is such a reason some people may be ignoring that on purpose.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: jimjays: August11: When you think about the characteristics of these individuals: understanding, strength, resolve, and commitment, who wouldn't want them as a fellow citizen?
Oh right.
I talk about that a lot. Simply choosing to come, overcoming the considerable obstacles in getting here, proves they are more than worthy of being here. Probably more closely identify with our founding documents and the "American" principles established before the "real American" bigots decided to lock the doors after their families came and reaped the benefits.

Bigotry?  This isn't a bigotry thing.  This is a class thing.  If people of South America drove up here in big trucks and had bank accounts in the U.S., we'd let them in.

It's not as though these people are beneath us.  I've seen them.  They're clean, they're articulate, they're healthy, they can work, they're wearing clothes that say Adidas and Gap and underarmour.  If they were on the right side of the border, you'd never know that they aren't allowed to be here, plundering our fabulous material wealth.

And it's not as though anyone would notice what they took, the quantities of shiat we waste around here.  No, it's a less obvious reason why we don't want them, and it has to do with our social status.
As residents of the wealthiest country ever, we have a reputation to protect.  Not just for white people--but for those who act like white people.
This group needs to be sure of their moral, intellectual, and economic superiority over everyone else at all times.  It's a constant battle, and it's not for what we already have.  I mean, fark, we already have it.

It's for the class divide.  How can you feel superior unless there's a big red linethat sets you apart?  You can't just share this everyone, or else we wouldn't be special, would we?  Like with farking migrants who don't even have a 401K.  It's not that you begrudge them a job, or even a 401K--after all, you didn't earn that money either--its just that if common peo ...


as usual you make about 1 good point surrounded by a sea of derp.

Apparently we're all supposed to feel bad for having employment.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mangoose: My egg yolk was super runny this morning and it made eating my ham, egg and cheese on a toasted sesame bagel very messy. I think I know what suffering is, thanks.


Also, you didn't have butter?

I feel for you Man
 
honjarte
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've always wondered why fark allows bigoted racists to spew trashy lies? Why would someone let this happen? Their job is moderation. It's super weird for like ...many years now.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

August11: When you think about the characteristics of these individuals: understanding, strength, resolve, and commitment, who wouldn't want them as a fellow citizen?

Oh right.


Last October, the US government blocked entry to Venezuelans arriving "without authorization" on its southern border, invoking a Trump-era pandemic restriction, known as Title 42. The Biden administration has since expanded Title 42, allowing migrants who might otherwise qualify for asylum to be swiftly expelled, turned back to Mexico or sent directly to their home countries.

Trump and Biden
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You know what's a safe way to get into the USA? The legal route. Less risk of being abused by criminals, getting attacked by animals, and dying from environmental factors.


They are doing it legally - This is how the asylum process works. Asylum seekers show up at a U.S. port of entry.

/insert bait meme here
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
