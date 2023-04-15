 Skip to content
(MSN)   San Francisco's critics are suddenly silent after another tech guy was arrested for the murder of Bob Lee. It's almost like minorities and poor people are always blamed for everything   (msn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tech companies always complain about how "horrible" San Francisco has become, but they never point out that it's mainly because of them.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: I remember when San Francisco was built on rock and roll rather than venture capital.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rice-A-Roni Chicken Claymation 80s Commercial (1988)
Youtube r3lOsfdUhFE
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I figured it was a random psycho, and I was half right!  Problem?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't you guys hear? The homeless fentanyl made him do it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But he was all woke and stuff because he didn't use a gun.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is obviously a huge untapped market for low cost affordable market.  That need is literally being shoved in front of these tech executives faces every day.  The fact that none of them have decided to tap into that need for easy profit shows that none of these big executives are really worth the large pay checks we give them.
 
raulzero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who is Bob Lee?

https://youtu.be/m4tpexFVZC0
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh. I  seem to have miraculously gotten in before the first "We were wrong, but ackshually we were right" posts from the maggots.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
San Francisco has an absurdly exaggerated reputation for crime and disorder. If it were actually the dystopian hellhole people make it out to be, its residents would be leaving in droves and it would cease being a major tourist destination. Yet neither of those things is happening.
 
The Homer Tax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: San Francisco has an absurdly exaggerated reputation for crime and disorder. If it were actually the dystopian hellhole people make it out to be, its residents would be leaving in droves and it would cease being a major tourist destination. Yet neither of those things is happening.


Nobody wants to go to San Francisco anymore, it's too crowded.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will nothing stop the scourge of bro on bro violence?
 
Valter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It says a lot about humanity that we're so willing to leap to conclusions and jerk the knee off and fall down the stairs with our pants around our ankles to paint the yet unknown foe as the perennial enemy of any given ideology.

And, like magic, they vanish like a fart in the wind as soon as evidence emerges.

I love humanity. But I loathe it also.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Will nothing stop the scourge of bro on bro violence?


Let them fight.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: It says a lot about humanity that we're so willing to leap to conclusions and jerk the knee off and fall down the stairs with our pants around our ankles to paint the yet unknown foe as the perennial enemy of any given ideology.

And, like magic, they vanish like a fart in the wind as soon as evidence emerges.

I love humanity. But I loathe it also.


The feeling is mutual.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some city critics doubled down despite the arrest, noting that the video showed no one stopped to help as Lee tried to flag down passing cars, which demonstrated, they said, that either people were too afraid or uncaring to assist a dying man.

Or maybe, just maybe, in order to get your sweet sweet clicks y'all have dialed the fear knob up to 11 and now people are too afraid to stop and help a hurt stranger because it might be one of them.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bostonguy: Also: I remember when San Francisco was built on rock and roll rather than venture capital.


Sure, but say you don't care who goes to that kind of place. Knee deep in the hoopla, sinking in your fight. Too many runaways eating up the night.

Ya know?
 
