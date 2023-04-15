 Skip to content
"Why we should all be gazing at more sunsets."
    Sun, Atmosphere, Wavelength, Sunset, Nature, Emotion, Sunlight, Atmosphere of Earth  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, they would always look at the sunrise -- not the sunset.

/ has seen Sleeping in Light many, many times
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have sunsets where I live.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why not sunrises?   You diurnal bigots!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sunsets are nice but are poor substitutes for boobs.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We had random thunderstorms in the area last night and the sunset was simply amazing.  A large dark series of clouds blocked much of the dusk light but the horizon was glowing orange and you could see lightning strikes against that backdrop.  Loved the colors!  I don't see enough sunrises or sunsets but I'd like to change that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To you, I will say "Goodbye".
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: To you, I will say "Goodbye".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NEWS FLASH!!!!!! Humans associate beauty with bright colors


Pop quiz! What are the only two events occurring naturally in the sky that produce bright colors once a day?
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Subby, they would always look at the sunrise -- not the sunset.

/ has seen Sleeping in Light many, many times


Subby is ordered to report to a pain technician to rectify his mistake.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: NEWS FLASH!!!!!! Humans associate beauty with bright colors


Pop quiz! What are the only two events occurring naturally in the sky that produce bright colors once a day?


mirages and rainbows, obviously.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Sunsets are nice but are poor substitutes for boobs.


A proposition:

If you have a woman and you position yourselves just right, with her laying on her back, and you on the ground, you can see the sun set on her boobs.

Difficulty: Finding an area where the hrizon isn't obstructed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size

"Look at that sun set, it is so beautiful. So beautiful. I've seen better at Mar-a-Lago, but still, so beautiful. When I am elected president again, I will make them better, but for now, that's top of the line folks. Just staring at it makes my eyes fill with tears. So many tears. Oh, look at that folks, the sun is rising again. It came back, just like I promised it would. My eyes feel like sandpaper now, and I see all these dots. Dots of freedom across the landscape. Everywhere I look. So many dots. Beautiful dots."
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby, I did need to binge-watch clips of B5 on Youtube. I mean that sincerely, I do need to do that. And I will.

Arrogance and Stupidity
Youtube tF27OtzAslY
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: bostonguy: Subby, they would always look at the sunrise -- not the sunset.

/ has seen Sleeping in Light many, many times

Subby is ordered to report to a pain technician to rectify his mistake.


"To the pain!"
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Valter: Thanks, subby, I did need to binge-watch clips of B5 on Youtube. I mean that sincerely, I do need to do that. And I will.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tF27OtzAslY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


i seriously need the entire series on a bluray, no questions asked regarding origin.
 
soporific
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby, I'm just here to compliment your excellent reference. I would have also accepted Eleanor and Chidi.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thank you Subby, great article.


/Watches the sunset over the ocean every evening
 
The_Shade_Richard_Swift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Living in a city with the horizon blocked, I always like to look at sunsets when I can. The last good one I saw included a green flash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Valter: Thanks, subby, I did need to binge-watch clips of B5 on Youtube. I mean that sincerely, I do need to do that. And I will.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/tF27OtzAslY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

i seriously need the entire series on a bluray, no questions asked regarding origin.


Fortune smiles upon me. Just before I posted that I was watching Darmok and Jalad. Nice username.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: bostonguy: Subby, they would always look at the sunrise -- not the sunset.

/ has seen Sleeping in Light many, many times

Subby is ordered to report to a pain technician to rectify his mistake.


Hey. No kink shaming on Fark.

But seriously. There is pain and then there is outright torture. Whoever hurt you, I am sorry.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: TheMysteriousStranger: bostonguy: Subby, they would always look at the sunrise -- not the sunset.

/ has seen Sleeping in Light many, many times

Subby is ordered to report to a pain technician to rectify his mistake.

"To the pain!"


You would not be so glib if you knew about Pauly Shore collection obtained by the Seekers for Truth and Penitence.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tomorrow is Sunday.  Should we go for a drive?
 
