August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just realized the collective noun for pedophile is church.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...but how can this be, if there were no pizza parlors to cater to Democrats? I am mightily confused, since drag queens, Democrats, and Soros weren't involved.

It's almost as if institutions who have strong authority figures and assumptions of piety without much for accountability seem to be the ones who keep getting caught at this sort of thing. Gosh, if only there was some lesson to be learned here. If only there was some way to install internal protocols to reduce risks. Man, if only, but I guess we are just going to have to keep giving our kids to youth pastors and employees of the church and hope that things get better, right?

/Are we SURE that none of these guys were Seekrit Drag Queens?
//Maybe Stealth Pizza Drivers?
///Soros clones?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

August11: I just realized the collective noun for pedophile is church.


Would also accept "caucus"
 
Veloram
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this something like "Democratic People's Republic of Korea"?
