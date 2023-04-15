 Skip to content
Old hats, new cars, big cats, and what people are buying in bars are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, April 8-12 Drink Stick Edition
7
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1542

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've recently discovered drink sticks, those little envelopes of powder you put into a bottle of water to add some flavor, and found that there is a frankly ridiculous variety out there. I think that drink stick developers are the food guys that Kellogg's thought were just a wee bit too wacky to design Pop-Tart flavors. Some are from brands you'd expect, like Hi-C, Kool-Aid, Hawaiian Punch, and Crystal Light, but Skittles even has their own line. Jimmy Buffet put the Margaritaville name on drink sticks. (Side note: Margaritaville Holdings, which owns the brand, is a subsidiary of his main LLC, Cheeseburger Holding Company. Because of course Jimmy Buffet would call his company Cheeseburger Holding Company). Where was I? Oh yeah, drink sticks. A&W makes them too, in case you want to taste flat root beer. As does 7UP if you want your water to taste like a Zima you opened last night and forgot about. There's also a line called "ENERGY" which markets their electrolyte content because of course it has electrolytes. It comes in "Hawaiian Sunrise" flavor, with "notes" of guava and passion fruit, which I assume are played on a ukele inside the box for the price they're asking,

Sonic has their own line, with Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade, and.... Ocean Water, which I assume tastes like salt, seaweed, and fish poop. I mean, are they running out of names for blue drinks? Starburst calls their blue flavor "Blue Raspberry", what was wrong with that? And yes, there are cannabis infused drink sticks from brands like CBD Living, which is great if you like getting cotton mouth and relieving it at the same time.

Anyway take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what drink sticks you like.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stuff is called CURE, and it's made by Liquid IV, a "lifestyle brand" with investors like Scooter Braun, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, James Corden, Steve Aoki, Demi Lovato, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. No wonder it's $18 for a packet of 8.

I mean, seriously, how much better is it supposed to make my water taste? It does come with a "reusable travel pouch", which only slightly upgrades the absurdity rate. How do you explain that to your buddies at the gym?

"Hey Frank, what's with the purse?"

"It's not a purse, it's a travel bag for my drink sticks."

"..."

"..."

"...."

"Okay, yeah, it's a purse."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Old hats, new cars, big cats, cadillac.  Drew's a time bomb. ♫
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Japanese go about this differently.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This stuff is actually a gelatin designed to solidify your ramen broth so it doesn't spill everywhere when you throw it in the trash. Which seem simultaneously very polite and very pointless.
 
