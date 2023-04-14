 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Caption this visitor from the desert   (img.atlasobscura.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
'have you accepted jesus christ as your personal saviour?'
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"Just one, but lots of torque. How much horsepower does this thing have?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Warning: Objects in mirror are horsier than they appear.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you have any rubber walrus protectors?

/call the poliiiiice
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I have no name. Will you give me one?"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Why the short face?"
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is that the new Mustang?
 
docsigma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The weak breeze whispers nothing
the water screams sublime.
His feet shift, teeter-totter
deep breaths, stand back, it's time.

Toes untouch the overpass
soon he's water-bound.
Eyes locked shut but peek to see
the view from halfway down.

A little wind, a summer sun
a river rich and regal.
A flood of fond endorphins
brings a calm that knows no equal.

You're flying now, you see things
much more clear than from the ground.
It's all okay, or it would be
were you not now halfway down.

Thrash to break from gravity
what now could slow the drop?
All I'd give for toes to touch
the safety back at top.

But this is it, the deed is done
silence drowns the sound.
Before I leaped I should've seen
the view from halfway down.

I really should've thought about
the view from halfway down.
I wish I could've known about
the view from halfway down-
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"So what do you think about crypto?"
 
