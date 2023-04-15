 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Oakland mayor attends movie premiere. Makes decision to have police investigate increase in auto burglaries, price of popcorn   (ktvu.com) divider line
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yah she probably knows the vandal.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone hates the police until something bad happens to them or their own.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mayor has been dealing with an ongoing data breach and ransomware attack

What?
Seriously, what?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: The mayor has been dealing with an ongoing data breach and ransomware attack

What?
Seriously, what?


THE MAYOR HAS BEEN DEALING WITH AN ONGOING DATA BREACH AND RANSOMWARE ATTACK!
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: C18H27NO3: The mayor has been dealing with an ongoing data breach and ransomware attack

What?
Seriously, what?

THE MAYOR HAS BEEN DEALING WITH AN ONGOING DATA BREACH AND RANSOMWARE ATTACK!


It's an entirely different kind of attack, altogether!
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: Everyone hates the police until something bad happens to them or their own.


I don't hate the police, I don't trust them. Hate only hurts myself and others. We need some form of accountable law enforcement.

Nobody ever said f*ck the fire department. You can pretty much trust that a fire fighter will fight fires.

Unfortunately, you won't know if a random cop will enforce the law or break it, and they have immunity so it doesn't matter anyway.

The only safe decision is to not trust them.
 
idiot_box17
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, what do you expect? It's Oakland.
Parked cars by the lake have been getting hit on a weekly basis.

There's been a recent uptick in the gang violence as the Mexican Cartel affiliate gangs are defending their terf from MS-13 affiliated gangs.  Not just streets corners but also brothels, stash houses and illegal gambling dens.

/Sadly voted for this Muppet
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: The mayor has been dealing with an ongoing data breach and ransomware attack

What?
Seriously, what?


I farking HATE Blackhats. They're a buncha assholes.

Those who target schools, hospitals, and municipalities are absolute scum.
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: C18H27NO3: The mayor has been dealing with an ongoing data breach and ransomware attack

What?
Seriously, what?

I farking HATE Blackhats. They're a buncha assholes.

Those who target schools, hospitals, and municipalities are absolute scum.


Let's coin a new term for black hats who kick down. I propose "shiathats".
 
