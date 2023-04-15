 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Athol Daily News)   Athol man gets 5½ years for role in Capitol breach. What an Athol   (atholdailynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Apr 2023 at 5:45 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a joke some tell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today, in Daily Athol News...
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*Christ, what an Athol
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no, I only have four more free articles from the Athol Daily News! Better spend them wisely.

But yeah, back to TFA, that tourist trip to the Capitol is gonna cost this clown years behind bars and tens of thousands of dollars, and at his age even a chance he won't see freedom again. Can't say I feel any sympathy whatsoever.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Darn. I'm the same age, and I'll be spending the next 68 months visiting national parks, bicycling, eating ice cream, going to Hawaii in January, playing Elden Ring, and doing whatever the fark I want.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
and  I hollered over to Athol,
I said, "Don't look, Athol!"
but it was too late,
he'd already been sentenced.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mofa: Darn. I'm the same age, and I'll be spending the next 68 months visiting national parks, bicycling, eating ice cream, going to Hawaii in January, playing Elden Ring, and doing whatever the fark I want.


...I want to go to those places....
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.