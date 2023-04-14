 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Happy 40th birthday to the greatest NYC tabloid headline ever   (inquirer.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, New York Post, New York, The New York Times, Newspaper, Vincent A. Musetto, front page of the New York Post, Reporter Jim Norman, Post reporter  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2023 at 4:05 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A head which at this time has no name.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

wikipedia
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The "Trump announced he's running for president" front-page headline wasn't bad either:


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


or...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Joe USer: A head which at this time has no name.



Highlander Kurgan - I know his name
Youtube 9zQl6SVc4iQ
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Boy trapped in refrigerator eats own foot to survive?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.