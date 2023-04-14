 Skip to content
(Philadelphia Magazine)   Airbnb tenant decides the place is just too nice to leave   (phillymag.com) divider line
3
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So if it takes 3 months to evict an overstayer, and you provide false details, seems a foolproof way to avoid The Rent Is Too Damn High!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unexplained fires are a matter for the courts, and my insurance company.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks, but the cost of being a pretend hotel and not playing by those rules is you don't get the same protections.
 
