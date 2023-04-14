 Skip to content
(CNN)   200 year old sculpture vandalized with blue crayon. Despite not being his signature color, Harold still wanted for questioning   (cnn.com) divider line
10
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The damaged sculpture in Worcestershire, western England, was first discovered on Easter Saturday but after taking advice from conservators and cleaning the statue, the National Trust was able to remove the crayon on Thursday morning, it added.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: [Fark user image 686x874]


Cholmondelay Belvoir nods sadly.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This sculpture is wearing too much eye crayon. My garden gnome wears too much crayon. People think she's a whore.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Banksy is slumming.
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stubby is making a fairly obscure cultural reference here and no one's picked up on it yet. The preferred color of the crayon is purple and Harold is a 4 yr old boy who uses his purple crayon to travel the world in fantasy adventures. There's a whole series of books about the adventures Harold and his crayon experience, the first published in 1955. These were my favorite stories as a wee lad. I'm closing in on 64 yrs of age soon.

Wiki about Harold and that crayon.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Is he related to Simon in the land of chalk drawings?

Wiki about Harold and that crayon.


Is he related to Simon in the land of chalk drawings?

image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Is he related to Simon in the land of chalk drawings?

Wiki about Harold and that crayon.

Is he related to Simon in the land of chalk drawings?

[image.spreadshirtmedia.com image 291x291]


There's a memory that fired up some dusty old brain cells.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hopefully, some helpful and enterprising Spaniard will take it upon themselves to restore it.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As another farker points out a few posts up, it isn't "vandalism" if it washes off with water (Susan Collins concerns notwithstanding).

It's also not "vandalism" if it's just some bored toddler with a crayon who managed to escape their parents' supervision to make scribbles on something. It's just a "mess".
 
