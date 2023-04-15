 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   "It's come to our attention that, during most of the afternoon session of witnesses today, that the defendant has been flipping the bird to witnesses"   (kktv.com) divider line
4
frankb00th
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bye Letecia
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Trump defense - piss the judge off as hard as possible, nothing can go wrong!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another article:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Shortly after 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing in 2020, his stepmother's half-brother saw her lugging a heavy suitcase while he helped her move out of her Colorado home, he testified Tuesday.

On Jan. 27, 2020, prosecutors say Letecia stabbed [her 11 year old step-son] Gannon 18 times and then fatally shot him in the bedroom of the Colorado home where they lived with his father, her then-husband Al Stauch.
[...]
On March 17, 2020, Gannon's remains were found in Florida inside a green suitcase, and Letecia was charged with first-degree murder.

Letecia has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, The Denver Post reports.

That wicked stepmother b is cray cray. No sympathy from me.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If that was her sitting at the table, she's not long for the courtroom.

Do not. Piss off. The Judge.

He will make your life hell.
 
