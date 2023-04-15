 Skip to content
(WLBT Jackson)   The last thing I wanted was to get in a gun fight with The Devil in Jackson Mississippi on Saturday night   (wlbt.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They seem to know who the Devil is. So I'm puzzled why they haven't move on him and his accomplices?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last thing he told his ma was "Yeah, I'm goin' to Jackson, look out, Jackson town"
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with you people?

That is a CHILD. That poor baby didn't hurt anyone. If you would just take yourself off of that adult pedestal, bring yourselves down there to their level and LISTEN the child would just tell you what kind of toy you can buy them to get them to stop acting out.


(Am I doing it right?)
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story is a late April Fools joke right?
 
jynxyu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devil is a collector of souls, their worth matters not. I have brought too many to the Devil's doorstep, only to leave them there. Pity comes from your god, not the devil.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jynxyu: The Devil is a collector of souls, their worth matters not. I have brought too many to the Devil's doorstep, only to leave them there. Pity comes from your god, not the devil.


Well, that wasn't creepy in the least...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A message to the one called 'Devil' and all your followers," the post concluded. "We know who you are and don't think we are not watching. Charges and arrests are pending."

You mean they want to arrest him over the phone?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: They seem to know who the Devil is. So I'm puzzled why they haven't move on him and his accomplices?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. "We know who you are and don't think we are not watching. Charges and arrests are pending."

How is this not seen as an active threat to be stopped?? What's the wait if you know who it is? If you are surveiling the kid why would you warn him?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Redneck lookin joint?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Th' Legendary Shack*Shakers - Where's the Devil Video
Youtube I9eJ1yLQPak


guess that answers that
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackson? Everyone knows the devil goes down to Georgia when he is lookin' for a soul to steal.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think I'll go to L.A. via Omaha instead....
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: They seem to know who the Devil is. So I'm puzzled why they haven't move on him and his accomplices?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lord of the Flies meets Children of the Corn.

/Children of the Flies?
//Lord of the Corn?
///why, yes! Yes, I am!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Lord of the Flies meets Children of the Corn.

/Children of the Flies?
//Lord of the Corn?
///why, yes! Yes, I am!


Is this you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
13 year old retrofitting guns to be fully automatic.
 
