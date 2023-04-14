 Skip to content
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Black bears typically avoid humans.  That's why the bear has an "oh shiat" reaction when he saw the guy and ran.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: That's why the bear has an "oh shiat" reaction when he saw the guy and ran.


Hey, the bear went into a neighbourhood populated by.... them. What did he expect?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Jake Havechek: That's why the bear has an "oh shiat" reaction when he saw the guy and ran.

Hey, the bear went into a neighbourhood populated by.... them. What did he expect?


Bear expected any humans to be in the house and to have some quality time alone with the trash can; maybe enjoy some dog food. But, no, Mister Pillow had to come read outside.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
PERKELE!!!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good thing he had his ass propped on a pillow--easier to just throw that away than to clean the sh*t off the lounger mattress.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Needs more cocaine.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol at the stare down!
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you need cocaine, you need cocaine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no Dr. Dolittle, but I'm pretty sure that bear was saying "NOPE!" as it departed.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Black bears typically avoid humans.  That's why the bear has an "oh shiat" reaction when he saw the guy and ran.


You grew up in a very different place than I did. I live on the West Coast. Black bears LOVE humans. They're basically raccoons on steroids. Trash cans, anything.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear thread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty sure both the person and the bear were thinking "you're not supposed to be here" as they looked at each other.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Bear thread.
[Fark user image image 706x738]


that's a sofa with teeth
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time for Asheville's annual bear parade?

Black Bear Lost in Downtown Asheville || ViralHog
Youtube e_EGiKMmAkA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Bear thread.
[Fark user image 706x738]


I've seen plenty of trash pandas before, but that trash hippo is definitely a first for me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LOL they both scared each other and the bear was more scared of him and ran off. Both of them need their eyes checked since they didn't notice each other until they were almost right on top of each other. Even if you are looking straight ahead you should notice things off to the side, especially if they are big and moving like the bear was.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was cleaning the trash bins outta park years ago and there's the big baloo the bear what comes moseying up through  the undergrowth going 'Oy, I'm a big fark off bear, right? Get to stepping now'. All the boys ran off to tha ute fer safety right? Not me, I looked that tosser right in the snout and said 'look here will ya!' Anyways we been mates ever since.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Blend in...blend in...they might not notice you're a bear"            "Nice weather we're having today isn't it?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Spartapuss: Bear thread.
[Fark user image 706x738]

I've seen plenty of trash pandas before, but that trash hippo is definitely a first for me.


I had my first trash hippo encounter last year when I noticed my trash scattered in the direction of the woods.

We expected racoons, because they love cat food and we have two cats, but the bear was a new one on me.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Black bears that haven't become comfortable around humans can usually be scared off by talking loudly, clapping, shouting at them, or raising your arms up and approaching them.

There are exceptions, however.   A mama black bear with her cubs should be avoided.  And sometimes black bears do decide to respond aggressively.   And should they decide to attack... you're in trouble.   They're skittish animals, but they're still large.

And if you engage with a brown bear.. well..  good luck.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just watched Cocaine Bear about an hour ago, so I'm getting a kick...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snowjack: Needs more cocaine.


starsrift: When you need cocaine, you need cocaine.


LOL as I read these I was listening to KCRW streaming and they played

J.J. Cale - Cocaine
Youtube KWmD_HcOcfU
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like waking up and rolling over after a wild night at the Drunken Lumberjack.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used to live in basically the middle of nowhere on the side of a mountain when I was a kid and bears were kind of just around.  I was walking to the bus one morning and came around a corner and was face to face with a black bear cub bumbling in the middle of the road.  And I didn't know if I was between it and it's mom so I just went back where I came from and got a ride to school.  I'm pretty sure that's one of a few ways to actually get attacked by a black bear.
 
