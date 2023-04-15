 Skip to content
(Fox News)   When you're rebuilding your brand new subdivision streets, consider compacting the dirt and putting in some adequate storm drains this time. There's a reason for suggesting this   (foxnews.com) divider line
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat's about to get real.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


Who the hell thought that grading like that was a good idea?
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whatshisname: [a57.foxnews.com image 640x320]

Who the hell thought that grading like that was a good idea?


Given that it's a Fox News link, I wouldn't be surprised if a subcontractor skimped, pocketed the extra money and is now pointing fingers at "the illegals," just like Rupert Murdoch is paying him to do.
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
whatshisname: Who the hell thought that grading like that was a good idea?

Meh, could be worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What do you mean Hydrology Survey?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Infrastructure, how does it work!?
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khatores: Shiat's about to get real.


How hard is that rain anyway?
 
Amoment
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Them got smarts!?+#$$$$$$$
 
