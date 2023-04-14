 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The Captain America of tourists gets seven years   (apnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Spiffy, New York City, Assault, Police officer, Police, Sentence (law), New York, Felony, United States  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Apr 2023 at 11:15 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bye! Nice not seeing ya for a while!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Free Radical
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rough times for tourists these days.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry that I conducted myself less like a citizen and more like an animal that day," he said.

But if I can find some way, I'll be back to my animal ways soon - why did you have to catch me!!??!!

/garbage is garbage - now and forever
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure in prison.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I understood that reference!"
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Sure in prison.


Die*
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Communist Middleschool Student: Sure in prison.

Die*


Ninth level of hell, brah
 
SuspiciousNewAccount
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a real shame.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's funny asking a cultist why they think "resisting" is now a capital crime, but assaulting a cop makes someone a political prisoner. The retort is usually some form of "NO, U!!"
 
sirrerun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When he goes in

Fark user imageView Full Size


When he gets out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stoker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems short for trying to overthrow the US government.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It would be a real shame if he died in prison.

Not.
 
vrax [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, less that half of what the prosecution was seeking and was deserved.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
""Your actions are some of the most egregious crimes that were committed on that dark day," the judge told McCaughey."

Does anyone else see the problem with only giving the guy 7 yrs, given that statement? Anyone? Anyone that watched the whole debacle go down on television, live?
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Communist Middleschool Student: Communist Middleschool Student: Sure in prison.

Die*

Ninth level of hell, brah


So...Florence?
 
groppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is nice seeing them start to get more time now
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ""Your actions are some of the most egregious crimes that were committed on that dark day," the judge told McCaughey."

Does anyone else see the problem with only giving the guy 7 yrs, given that statement? Anyone? Anyone that watched the whole debacle go down on television, live?


Easy now, it's not like he had 2 joints in his pocket, or was selling lose cigarettes.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This was one of the people held in Pre-trial detention and got to meet a bunch of congresscritters who were concerned about their treatment and conditions. But they ended up only improving the conditions of prisons not in the Jan6th wing.

FFS they got I-pads while in their cells, and star treatment.  Probably were daily met with guards who had tears in their eyes on how much of a travesty it was they were still imprisoned for exercising their freedoms
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: gameshowhost: ""Your actions are some of the most egregious crimes that were committed on that dark day," the judge told McCaughey."

Does anyone else see the problem with only giving the guy 7 yrs, given that statement? Anyone? Anyone that watched the whole debacle go down on television, live?

Easy now, it's not like he had 2 joints in his pocket, or was selling lose cigarettes.


one joint, i can understand 7 yrs or more.

/first person to take that seriously loses the game. you just lost the game.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seven years for wooden acting?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Communist Middleschool Student: Sure in prison.

Die*


OK, The Prison
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ha! That antifa plant has to go to jail!
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Still less than importing some drugs so I don't know what kind of message this is supposed to send. Several hundred hangings on the national mall sends a message. This just says it's really not that big of a deal, maybe try again sometime.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope all these criminals live in states where felons aren't allowed to vote.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Found his cellmate
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: Kumana Wanalaia: Communist Middleschool Student: Communist Middleschool Student: Sure in prison.

Die*

Ninth level of hell, brah

So...Florence?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"That makes me moist"
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.