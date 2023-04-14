 Skip to content
(MSN)   Gas station customer takes on multiple armed robbers. This being Texas, means he was definitely armed   (msn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a rie
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a row?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why. What the god damn hell do you care. Who is risking their life for the money in a gas station till
 
The Homer Tax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why tho?
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like the right might have finally found its "good guy with a gun" story. I'm sure it'll be interesting to see how they decide to frame this
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Why. What the god damn hell do you care. Who is risking their life for the money in a gas station till


During the press conference he said the robbers were actually robbing the customers inside the store.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who the hell even tries that any more?  Guns all over the damn place and a take that isn't even worth risking your life on by any estimation.  In Texas?  Ye gods it's likely to be the O.K. Corral
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
one of the customers, who also had a gun, opened fire on the robbers, hitting three of the men.

-Nice job.

An innocent bystander was also hit by gunfire

-If that was your doing then consider yourself farked for life.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At the gas station at night
The muzzle flashes are big and bright
<Clap><Clap>
Deep in the heart of Texas!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Caelistis: At the gas station at night
The muzzle flashes are big and bright
<Clap><Clap>
Deep in the heart of Texas!


Well done, but I think "the muzzle flash is big and bright" carries the cadence better
 
