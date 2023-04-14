 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Reports are that the insurance company is refusing to pay the $30 claim   (myeverettnews.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fires like that smell awful but it should not bother the locals because they have grown used to living near a thrift store.

/I hate driving passed a Goodwill in summer
//the stench of the donation collection area is always bad
///heat waves turn that up to eleven
////not nearly as bad inside the stores with AC running
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everett? The land those trailers were on was worth 5-6 times the trailers. Conservatively.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where we laugh at poor people for being poor? Stay classy Fark.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cheap lithium battery in a cheap toy. Probably made in China. There goes your rechargeable teddy ruxpin knock off
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Is this the thread where we laugh at poor people for being poor? Stay classy Fark.


THIS^^
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If nothing else I commend myeverettnews for posting a pictures of the fire even if they don't have much much information. The normal crap is no pictures, only video containing the pictures, and no information until you watch our local new segment after a 30 second ad. Thanks, Everette!
img.republicworld.comView Full Size


/Don't call him Chris
 
