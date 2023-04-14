 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Oregon man throws piles of $100 bills on the highway. Police verify that the litter has been thoroughly cleaned up by passing citizens, nothing to see here, stop blocking traffic   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
    More: Strange, State police, Interstate Highway System, Highway, Traffic, Oregon State Police, substantial amount of cash, Driving, Colin Davis McCarthy  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could see someone out there with a reflective vest and a bag an stick with a nail in it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family had also reportedly asked that anyone in possession of the cash take it to the Oregon State Police to be returned.

Welp, good luck with that
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The family had also reportedly asked that anyone in possession of the cash take it to the Oregon State Police to be returned.

Welp, good luck with that


That's right up there with 'please do not take advantage of the complimentary buffet' on taco Tuesday at the dive bar.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't RTFA, it was a joint family account with over $200,000 in it and he emptied it. Dude is not mentally well and his family got farked over.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: The family had also reportedly asked that anyone in possession of the cash take it to the Oregon State Police to be returned.

Welp, good luck with that


And I'm sure whoever you turn that in to at the desk will make sure it gets where it belongs
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how you document that on your taxes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have thought he was Jerome Powell
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't he have done that a month ago when I was driving through Eugene?! What a jerk.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: For those who don't RTFA, it was a joint family account with over $200,000 in it and he emptied it. Dude is not mentally well and his family got farked over.


Yeah, well that's sad and all but check out my new sound system!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picking up stuff in the middle of a highway is dangerous. It would've been much safer for him to just transfer it to my bank account.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seemed like a spirit-of-giving, miraculous gesture of generosity until it turned out he had a family :/ 
So, bi-polar meds? Possibly suicidal? Poor guy....but geez.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
motorists were stopped and gathering cash that had been "floating" on the side of the road

Holy shiat.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Magic Christian.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just remember this time next year, you're going to want to declare that, so don't spend it all.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Just remember this time next year, you're going to want to declare that, so don't spend it all.


As if that will happen.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Must have thought he was Jesse Pinkman
 
whidbey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: For those who don't RTFA, it was a joint family account with over $200,000 in it and he emptied it. Dude is not mentally well and his family got farked over.


How the hell did he take out all that money without authorization from the other family members?
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Police told local outlet KEZI, however, that they had been in contact with one of the driver's family members, and this person claimed the money was not all his but came from a shared account. The family had also reportedly asked that anyone in possession of the cash take it to the Oregon State Police to be returned.

Story time!  A few years ago, I passed a guy on the sidewalk who said "There's $300 in the [business] door up there" and kept walking.  The ONLY thing I noticed about him was that he was wearing 80s-style wraparound shades, the kind I hadn't seen for literally decades.  Anyway, I walked to the shop (I was going to pass it anyway) and sure enough there was a sizable stack of 20s jammed into the door pull.

I looked around, expecting to see a camera crew.  Not seeing one, I called the police non-emergency number.  I told the operator about the guy and the mystery cash, and she was like "Yeah, and?"  So I said it's around $300, and that got her attention, so she sent an officer.  He got there, I told the story, and he took and counted the cash -- I still hadn't touched it.  Sure enough, it was $300 in twenties.  He wrote up an incident report and said if nobody claimed it in 6 months, I could.

I didn't know at the time, but later that day, the same officer was called to a family dispute.  A guy had money stolen by his adult child.  The adult child admitted taking the money and giving it away.  But the cop immediately noticed ... those damn wraparound shades!  The father mentioned the amount ($300) and the cop was like, this is your lucking f*cking day, and counted out the cash to him.

I found all this out six months later, when I check to see if the money had been claimed.  Instead I got a copy of the police report.  Maybe I'm dumb for not just taking the cash and footing it, but finding out the story was totally worth the $300.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the Real DB Cooper
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I wonder how you document that on your taxes.


Jonathan WInters explains why we should pay taxes.
Youtube 1aNdEaOAHfg
 
