(WCAX Vermont)   Oh, you mean digitizing all the campus libraries and laying off the library staff was an unpopular idea?   (wcax.com) divider line
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Look, at least they still have a library!
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like we got us a reader.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they also cure aging? It's half the plot of Rainbows End.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
he planned to digitize all campus libraries and lay off librarians, as well as consolidate sports programs.

I'm going to bet that had more to do with it.

plus just because
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Librarians should be armed. No exceptions.
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Fascist Nutters will be around in due time.
 
