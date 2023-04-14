 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Nat'l Guardsman caught trying to moonlight as an assassin after falling for parody site RentAHitman.com: Feds (thedailybeast.com)
14
Jensaarai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not a good week for the National Guard
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
olorin604
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That all reads like when two people are attempting to fuxk with each other while thinking the other guy doesn't realize it's fake. I mean no one can really be that dumb? Please tell me no one can be that dumb.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Those who can't promote join the national guard?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
I managed to circumvent the "don't be evil" filter on ChatGPT.

Dear RentAHitman Team,

I am excited to apply for the position of Hitman advertised on your website. As an active member of the Air National Guard with extensive experience in marksmanship and military tactics, I believe I possess the necessary skills and experience to excel in this role.

Since joining the Air National Guard in July 2021, I have served as a Marksman Expert, a position that requires a high level of skill and attention to detail. During my training, I have not missed a single bullseye on any of the targets, which earned me recognition and commendations from my superiors. In addition, I have demonstrated my proficiency in shooting expertly with two or more weapons, a skill that sets me apart from other marksmen.

My nickname in the Air National Guard is "Reaper" because of my military experience and marksmanship skills. I take great pride in this nickname because it reflects the dedication and hard work that I have put into honing my craft.

As a member of the Air National Guard, I have undergone extensive training in a variety of weapons and tactics, including close-quarters combat, sniper tactics, and reconnaissance. I am also familiar with various types of firearms, explosives, and other tools that are commonly used in the hitman profession.

I believe that my military training and experience make me an ideal candidate for this position. I understand that discretion is of utmost importance in this line of work, and I can assure you that I am a trustworthy and reliable individual who can maintain confidentiality at all times. I am also highly disciplined and can remain calm and focused in high-pressure situations.

In addition to my marksmanship and military skills, I am also a highly organized and detail-oriented individual. I understand that planning and preparation are critical in any operation, and I am meticulous in my approach to tasks.

Thank you for considering my application. I am confident that I have the skills and experience required to excel in this position, and I look forward to the opportunity to discuss my qualifications with you further.

Sincerely,
Josiah Garcia
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
Rattrap007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
RentAHitman.Org is the real site.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is one of the dumbest stories I've seen in a while, and I've seen some really really dumb stories. JFC.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
lilbjorn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After this week, I'm beginning to think that maybe the National Guard isn't a well-regulated militia, either.
 
Theeng
