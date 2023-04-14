 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Colorado man who shot a woman twice after a traffic argument, then fatally shot her 13-year old son and shot his8-year old brother, and then a bystander who witnessed it, is pleading insanity citing a long history of mental illness. The gun is OK   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Opening statement, Prosecutor, Law, Jury, Bipolar disorder, Insanity defense, Jeremy Webster  
posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 4:24 PM



WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dan Crenshaw to demand his pardon.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, that's REALLY messed up. Lock him up for life and melt the key. He will NEVER be safe to return to society.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA

Webster has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings, which requires prosecutors to prove that he was sane at the time and knew the difference between right and wrong.

The burden of proof of an insanity plea falls on the defense usually. Does CO do it differently?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Dan Crenshaw to demand his pardon.


Right after he finds those Bud Lights hiding in his house and shoots 'em up good
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Dan Crenshaw to demand his pardon.


AND compensation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Lock him up for life and melt the key.


No. Give him proper military training, send his ass undercover to Russia and take out Putin, Then Kim in North Korea and the asshat that's running China.

Then call him back here medicate his ass, put him in a straight jacket in a room with rubber walls.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

Webster has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings, which requires prosecutors to prove that he was sane at the time and knew the difference between right and wrong.

The burden of proof of an insanity plea falls on the defense usually. Does CO do it differently?


I think you're right. Essentially no one has a successful insanity plea for a shooting after Hinkley.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

Webster has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings, which requires prosecutors to prove that he was sane at the time and knew the difference between right and wrong.

The burden of proof of an insanity plea falls on the defense usually. Does CO do it differently?


Fingers crossed the defense fails and this piece of shiat spends the next rest of his life looking at cinder block walls thinking about what a piece of shiat he is.

JFC dude, you shot the kids, too?  Better hope you get PC, I hear prisoners don't much care for people who kill kids.
 
Philimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe the gun is OK but are the bullets all right? Ammosexuals want to know.

\ Seriously, I'm with Private_Citizen on this one, 'cause you know this clown might well start shooting people again if given half a chance
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine continuing to live after some road rage asshole shot both of my children. Awful.
Time to take an internet break.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Polite societyd the fark out of them.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I cannot imagine continuing to live after some road rage asshole shot both of my children. Awful.
Time to take an internet break.


Welcome to America, friend.

That's how shiat is here, and we basically can't fix it - even though a large majority of the country wants to - because the slavers who wrote our constitution didn't want to create a government which would be responsive to its citizens... just give the false impression that it is.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thank goodness there are plenty of guns so that people can do shiat like this so easily.

Don't you all feel safe? Knowing how easy it is for an asshole or a lunatic to get a gun legally? So safe.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cman: FTA

Webster has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings, which requires prosecutors to prove that he was sane at the time and knew the difference between right and wrong.

The burden of proof of an insanity plea falls on the defense usually. Does CO do it differently?


I think the reporter is being lazy.  An insanity defense is predicated on not knowing the difference between right and wrong, but the measure used to determine that was "Did you try to hide it?"    This cat fled the scene.   Which means he knows what he did was wrong.
 
germ78
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boy, good thing we're able to keep weapons out of the hands of crazy people in this country.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: WickerNipple: Dan Crenshaw to demand his pardon.

Right after he finds those Bud Lights hiding in his house and shoots 'em up good


Nah man, he's a true Houstonian and a smart fella.   He posted a video of a fridge full of Karbach, a corporate entity owned by Anhueser-Busch InBev.
 
