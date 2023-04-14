 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Dogged HS Resource officer discovers after an investigation that the school's football coach is abusing his players and even making them do naked calisthenics. Does the school A) thank him b) promote him or C) Suspend him? difficulty: Oklahoma   (kfor.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given him a Republican congressional seat?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Arrest them on accessory to a crime. If they aided or turned a blind eye arrest them.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they gave him paid leave.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OMG, think about Pioneer Women's kids and their father.

/Pawhuska!!!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

koder: Given him a Republican congressional seat?


Maybe Ohio.

Oklahoma they probably still keep him in the state government.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ski9600: OMG, think about Pioneer Women's kids and their father.



live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/they were delicious
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Coaches. farking worthless people.
I've had to deal with a few, for business.
Sorry, I'll amend that.
All farking worthless, without exception.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gee, just maybe high school sports take an outsized place in the US? Has anyone considered this?
 
Explodo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The school board also unanimously extended the abuser's contract...after the allegations.

And fired other staff who stood up for students.

What the everliving fark?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Explodo: The school board also unanimously extended the abuser's contract...after the allegations.

And fired other staff who stood up for students.

What the everliving fark?


Foobawl!
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy crap, TFA is astonishing.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: I'm guessing they gave him paid leave.


He's a decent guy who did the right thing, so he's on UNPAID leave
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Explodo: The school board also unanimously extended the abuser's contract...after the allegations.

And fired other staff who stood up for students.

What the everliving fark?


Either the coach has dirt on someone important, or it's some sort of good ok' boy network.

These people need to be arrested for abusing students or enabling it
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a retired reporter and editor, that story is so poorly edited it makes my head hurty.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oneiros: Explodo: The school board also unanimously extended the abuser's contract...after the allegations.

And fired other staff who stood up for students.

What the everliving fark?

Either the coach has dirt on someone important, or it's some sort of good ok' boy network.

These people need to be arrested for abusing students or enabling it


Its a good ole boy network.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ringling High School

So... literally a circus.
 
