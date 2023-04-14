 Skip to content
(MSN)   While gym class dodgeball games have always provided ample opportunities from bullies to attack smaller or weaker kids, when the bully in question is the teacher, that's called "assualt" and criminal charges can follow   (msn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodgeball, because mild dain bramage always makes school easier 🙄
Fark user image
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image

BOMBARDMENT!
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Assault maybe mods?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Came for Bombardment, leaving sat...

BOMBARDMENT!!!!!

Ow!
 
JRoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kid should have dodged, dipped, ducked, dived, or dodged.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 320x291]


Fark, I could watch kids get hit with a ball all day; I don't give a fark about your kids!
Fark user image
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Assault maybe mods?


No, it's ass you out.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That sound of when the red diamond plated ball bounces against a basketball court is forever burned into my psyche.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why do I sense a Karen at work here?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image


/RIP Rip.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB

Sachem HS Circa 1983 (12th grade)

I purchased some LSD from a friend in 2nd period. My plan was to take the tab around 7th period, then walk home and have a good trip. It was a Friday.

In my school we had A and B weeks which meant on an A week I had gym 8th period. B week, I only had a 7 period day. I thought I was in a B week and so I popped my tab at the start of my 7th period class.
As I am walking through the hallway, I run into my friend who sold me the LSD.

Friend: hey, Stek, see you in gym.
Me: Gym? You've got your weeks mixed up. It's a B week.
Friend: No. You've got your weeks mixed up, its an A week buddy!
Me: Oh crap I just took that hit you sold me!
Friend: Looks like you're going to be tripping for gym!

So we get to the gym and sure enough, its raining. This meant, the dreaded dodgeball game. Now in my school dodgeball was violent and nasty and was always held in the racquet ball room in the basement of the school.

What I didn't know was that my friend told everyone in class I was tripping on LSD.
And the jocks loved that crap. They had an active target to get. Me.

Let me tell you, it was one thing, hearing all the echo's in the tight room, the squeak of sneakers, the pounding echo of the ball against a wall. The red, trails the ball left behind as it hit me, time after time after time was confusing me to death and I couldn't dodge quick enough.

I had so many welts that day, I was almost redder than that ball.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gifer.com
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
things you never forget: the precise sound of that red ball bouncing off your head
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: I had so many welts that day, I was almost redder than that ball.


Thank you for your service, steklo! 😂
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Never had a problem playing it.

One of the few sports where being small and quick (with dexterity) is better than being big and strong.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WALK IT OFF, JAYDEN!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image 320x291] [View Full Size image _x_]


yes but unironically
 
hlehmann
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x255]

/RIP Rip.


If you dodge a wrench.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hlehmann: baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x255]

/RIP Rip.

If you dodge a wrench.


If you can dodge a wrench (dammit).
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dodgeball is where you learn who the sssholes are and how to avoid them.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dodgeball was nothing. Now floor hockey... I made that into a blood sport. I wasn't athletic at all but for some reason I was farking unstoppable. Anger issues I suppose. I always looked forward to it but 9 times out of 10 we had to play bullshiat like volleyball. FARK VOLLEYBALL. FARK YOU FOR EVEN BRINGING IT UP YOU FARKING FARK!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trip n' Balls
 
