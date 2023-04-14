 Skip to content
(WDTV Bridgeport)   Man's genius attempt to escape a gun charge by having someone else claim they put a loaded 'assault rifle' under his bed does not work   (wdtv.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have been better off with a wharbgarbl sovereign citizen rant, but instead he thought his dazzling intellect would work out for the best. And it did--he'll likely spend the rest of his life in prison, thanks to the tampering charge. Good jorb!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ownership doesn't matter. It's access. I'm in California, so my BIL who has lived with us for 15 years can't have the safe combo or borrow something to go to the range, even though he's not a disqualified person.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Could be the tooth faerie, and with WV's meth problem, there's no shortage of teeth falling out.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the Wookie-Endor Gambit.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been in Shinnston. This guy is one of the more upstanding members of their community.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a freaking moron. Hopefully he'll get a nice long sentence and die in prison. He's far too stupid to be left unsupervised
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He needed the gun to shoot at people. Surely that works in his favour?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Ownership doesn't matter. It's access. I'm in California, so my BIL who has lived with us for 15 years can't have the safe combo or borrow something to go to the range, even though he's not a disqualified person.


In this case though, were it true, he could claim lack of knowledge.  Which is rough but you can - for instance if someone tosses a gun in your bushes, you don't see them, you don't see the gun.  It's just lying there under a bush somewhere out of sight and where you don't go poking.  If someone else finds it under those circumstances, lack of knowledge can remove your liability.  But that's damn hard to prove - it has to be awfully convincing.  This was just convincingly awful
 
sidailurch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The news is just full of geniuses today ffs.
 
