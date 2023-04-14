 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Good news for Farkers: staying underground for almost two years with no human contact makes you an extreme athlete   (bbc.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least my right arm is highly developed
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to post that thing about the cave sleep study, but in looking it up I found out the guy was depressed. No wonder he slept so much.

Poor guy.

*Touchs grass*
*Suns taint*
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's gotta have one heck of a case of rickets by now.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might not be a sport, but you have to be tough as all hell to pull off something like this.  Some people lose it not having human contact for a month. Let alone in a cold dark cave
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many sieverts he got from Radon?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I lose my balance, that's why I'm being held. If you allow me to take a shower - I haven't touched water for a year-and-a-half - I'll see you in a little while. Is that OK with you?"

Her team isn't just wearing masks over their noses due to Covid risks
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be cool to read the hypotheses associated with this experiment.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
speaking of women in caves...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's so cute you guys are discovering her when she hits the mainstream, I was following her when she was still underground.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet a lot of farkers have that record beat already. After all, most basements are underground.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: speaking of women in caves...


[Fark user image 850x874]


Strange women lyin' in caves distributing stalagmites is no basis for a system of erotica.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "makes you extremely athlete", and thought yeah that checks out.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's developed some bad habits, though, like she now constantly leaves doors open.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bat boy has a girlfriend?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Strange women lyin' in caves distributing stalagmites is no basis for a system of erotica.


oh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're saying there's hope for those Everest sherpas from a couple of days ago?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No one tell her how bad the game of thrones new series was. Break it to her gently.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: No one tell her how bad the game of thrones new series was. Break it to her gently.


Shh. We've secretly replaced her stream with The Tiger King. Let's see if she notices....
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don;'t know how 'athletic' it is. But I think the psychological toughness displayed here is remarkable. I sure as hell wouldn't want to do it.

So, how do you reserve a cave for your private use for so long?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: I bet a lot of farkers have that record beat already. After all, most basements are underground.


It only works if you have your mom bring you stuff.

If you have to go upstairs to meet the pizza delivery guy, you're no longer underground.

/spent the majority of a month or so below ground, but usually went out after dark to get food
//got some sort of skin rash from lack of exposure to sunlight
///also had a winter when I had a solar power watch that needed about 15 min a day of sunlight that kept dying
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On one hand, darkness for two years.

On the other hand, you miss an entire election cycle.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a paucity of information here.

How cavernous was the cave?  (Or claustrophobic?)
Average Temp?
She read books, what was the light source?
On a related note: 500 days with no one to talk to and she only got through 60 books?
What kind of power to generate said light for reading and knitting?
 
nyclon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hide and seek champion?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One teensy-weensy little detail missing from this article - here's the AP one:

https://apnews.com/article/spain-cave-500-days-record-isolation-e1d7e782425096df075d79093ca91eac

"The Spanish state news agency Efe later reported Flamini as saying she was obliged to temporarily halt the challenge after some 300 days and leave the cave for eight days because of a technical problem"

So it's the same as when a politician says they've been married for 20 years, but it was sequentially to 3 different women.
 
