Will you still need me, will you still feed me baguettes and Bordeaux, when I'm 64
42
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prettiest Eyes
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't see the french taking this lying down
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paris will look love with fire in the background this weekend. Those people sure know how to throw a riot in a stylish fashion.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More likely they will be sharing dinner with FiFi.

Where is my baguette and my Chees?

tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*cancels trip to Paris*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: *cancels trip to Paris*


Why? It's pretty romantic:

oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Changing the age to 64 will still mean that France has one of the lowest retirement ages of any European country.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retirement_in_Europe
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for a country that rolled over for hitler, and is rolling over for china, they sure like to protest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be working until I turn 70, if I live that long. Good thing my diet does not consist of bread, wine and clove cigarettes.

/suck it up, snowflakes
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Changing the age to 64 will still mean that France has one of the lowest retirement ages of any European country.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retirement_in_Europe


Damn, maybe they will go the freedom loving county of Belarus to get back to the younger retirement.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aux armes Citroëns!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Changing the age to 64 will still mean that France has one of the lowest retirement ages of any European country.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retirement_in_Europe


Okay and? It still sucks that this is being raised in such a way.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'll be working until I turn 70, if I live that long. Good thing my diet does not consist of bread, wine and clove cigarettes.

/suck it up, snowflakes


yes we should all just bend over and work til we're dead. solid advice.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations for throwing the next election to Le Pen, you morons.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between Macron's playing bottom for Xi and pissing off every working person in France me thinks his time as president may be limited.

Looks at who is waiting in the wings...Bon dieu!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Bastid raised the Canadian retirement age to 67 but Trudeau lowered it to 65, so we haven't yet met the French but we are close.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-35835830

The new retirement age was phased in over several years so it hit my siblings but not me.I might live as long as my Father, but it isn't a sure thing, but if I do I will be able to receive a high OAS and CPP if I wait until 71.Depending on how much the last installment of my inheritance is, I might wait despite my natural desire to get every penny I can out of the Federalistas.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: for a country that rolled over for hitler, and is rolling over for china, they sure like to protest


That's one way of telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of history without telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of history.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: tuxq: for a country that rolled over for hitler, and is rolling over for china, they sure like to protest

That's one way of telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of history without telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of history.


If your only knowledge of the french is cheese eating surrender monkeys...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetchez les guillotines!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: tuxq: for a country that rolled over for hitler, and is rolling over for china, they sure like to protest

That's one way of telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of history without telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of history.


That's one way of telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of fark.com without telling us you have a painfully limited grasp of fark.com
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Emmanuel Macron argues the changes are essential to prevent the pension system collapsing and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne tweeted on Friday that "tonight there is no winner, no loser".

Tax the the freaking rich, you dolt.

Macron government's highly unpopular move

Enjoy getting voted out.

Bonus: to a  French version of Trump.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD! About time they are as miserable as us!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, merde
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Congratulations for throwing the next election to Le Pen, you morons.


Yeah. That's definitely the worst part in this.

Hopefully the left-wing parties can finally get their shiat together so they can shut out Le Pen in the run off.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news everyone: the average lifespan is increasing!

This new ruling is just in case you think you'll be enjoying it.

/Macron probably felt secure in making this decision without it affecting his personal relationships
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the expectation of selfish idiots:

average life expectancy goes up
but somehow the age you are too old to work stays the same
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: President Emmanuel Macron argues the changes are essential to prevent the pension system collapsing and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne tweeted on Friday that "tonight there is no winner, no loser".

Tax the the freaking rich, you dolt.

Macron government's highly unpopular move

Enjoy getting voted out.

Bonus: to a  French version of Trump.


I used to joke that trump was the only way for Hillary to win.
The electoral college still gave us trump.

Macron's last acts might be what is needed for France to give us Le Pew.

/the question is why
//and honestly, I'm afraid of the answer
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in America:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Meanwhile in America:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Maybe she is lonely and likes work a little bit and have human interactions?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Follow up headline:

French Revolution Reforms: citizens approve guillotine construction
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: dennysgod: Meanwhile in America:

[Fark user image 850x478]

Maybe she is lonely and likes work a little bit and have human interactions?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See? Protesting alone doesn't work. Time to put on the tricornes, light the torches and roll out the guillotines
 
Alebak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't see the french taking this lying down


It looks like Macron's strategy is to ignore the protests and assume that they'll tire themselves out.

Might work in America where the idea of collective action has been beaten out of most people, dunno if that'll work in France.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Green_Knight: dennysgod: Meanwhile in America:

[Fark user image 850x478]

Maybe she is lonely and likes work a little bit and have human interactions?

[Fark user image 596x537]


Both my parents and in-laws are retired and do some part time work. Not at McD's or full-time but they found retirement a little boring.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gameshowhost: Congratulations for throwing the next election to Le Pen, you morons.

Yeah. That's definitely the worst part in this.

Hopefully the left-wing parties can finally get their shiat together so they can shut out Le Pen in the run off.


translation: "The center has no duty to be good enough to shut out Le Pen."
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tuxq: for a country that rolled over for hitler, and is rolling over for china, they sure like to protest


Har de har har go fark yourself
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Burn the whole mother farker down, metaphorically.  Bring the French contribution to the world engine to a complete halt.  Starve out the elites.  Don't plumb their toilets.  Don't sell them food.  Don't fark them.  Total embargo on the elites.  Don't let them fly out.  Barricade the streets.  Lay siege to them.

And don't accept the retirement age going back to the previous age.  Make them go lower.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Subtonic: Green_Knight: dennysgod: Meanwhile in America:

[Fark user image 850x478]

Maybe she is lonely and likes work a little bit and have human interactions?

[Fark user image 596x537]

Both my parents and in-laws are retired and do some part time work. Not at McD's or full-time but they found retirement a little boring.


Well, my old man did work stocking shelves at target part time for exercise and boredom. He used to be a retail manager so he enjoyed being low man on the totem pole watching management sweat all the bullshiat while he didn't have to gave a single fark. But fast food? Fark that, that's actual hard work.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: dennysgod: Meanwhile in America:

[Fark user image 850x478]

Maybe she is lonely and likes work a little bit and have human interactions?


A real pick-me-up story!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I am glad I'm not working for the French government.
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Subtonic: Green_Knight: dennysgod: Meanwhile in America:

[Fark user image 850x478]

Maybe she is lonely and likes work a little bit and have human interactions?

[Fark user image 596x537]

Both my parents and in-laws are retired and do some part time work. Not at McD's or full-time but they found retirement a little boring.


I work with a retired guy he does it just to keep from being bored and he gets to work with his daughter and have lunch with her. Before here he was a crossing guard.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The rot of corporate greed continues to spread and fester.
 
