South Korean government will give kids $490/month if they move out of their parents' basement
13
posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 6:45 PM



Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wish I would have gotten paid to get out my house when I turned 18 like that. Would have made the whole getting started/college thing easier instead of taking full course loads while working nearly full time between 30-35 hours a week. Still if it works good on them.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That won't even cover my Hot Pockets weekly cost!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
why not SPIFFY?
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
3 grand a month covers food and housing a pet.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like some lawmakers over yonder want their nepo babies to GTFO
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alice_600: 3 grand a month covers food and housing a pet.


$3000? The fark are you feeding that cat?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: why not SPIFFY?


Everything about that age is pretty awkward
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alice_600: 3 grand a month covers food and housing a pet.


Still, not all of us can afford a Siberian tiger in the first place...
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Sounds like some lawmakers over yonder want their nepo babies to GTFO


Do you have any idea how hard it is to get a kid to move out of a mansion?


/me neither but it must be hard
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: why not SPIFFY?


'About 350,000 people between the ages of 19 and 39 in South Korea are considered lonely or isolated - about 3% of that age group - according to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.'

No idea what the percentages are here, but Sad tag?

I live in silicon valley and I'm seeing somewhat the opposite of this. Posts on local forums, majority from guys, saying they graduated college a few years ago, landed the sweet (high paying) silicon valley tech job their parents always dreamed about, moved here, but haven't made any friends. Casual friends with some coworkers, but don't share the same interests. They sound lonely for home. I recommend them to the local pinball league I play in, which is more social than competitive.

$490 sounds about right. Not enough to live on, but a nice pu$h out the door.
 
MedianJoe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This has to be the result of the onlyfans lobby
 
zjoik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This sounds like it's propping up rental prices.

The other route is upping minimum wage, or legally setting rent limits.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phishrace: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: why not SPIFFY?

'About 350,000 people between the ages of 19 and 39 in South Korea are considered lonely or isolated - about 3% of that age group - according to the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.'

No idea what the percentages are here, but Sad tag?

I live in silicon valley and I'm seeing somewhat the opposite of this. Posts on local forums, majority from guys, saying they graduated college a few years ago, landed the sweet (high paying) silicon valley tech job their parents always dreamed about, moved here, but haven't made any friends. Casual friends with some coworkers, but don't share the same interests. They sound lonely for home. I recommend them to the local pinball league I play in, which is more social than competitive.

$490 sounds about right. Not enough to live on, but a nice pu$h out the door.


Well, it sounds good in theory, but the problem is the that $490/month isn't going to get you very far.  Cost of living in Seoul is about 4-5 times that ($2000-$2500 per month according to a few CoLA calculators with a single bedroom apartment).  So unless they have a good job to go with it, this won't do enough to afford living on their own.
 
