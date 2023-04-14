 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Africa News)   Mission accomplished I guess   (africanews.com) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm, Kilifi County, Kenya, Malindi, Report, Kilifi, Bail, Mass grave, Dozen  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2023 at 1:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, why? Jesus never asked that of anyone
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Like, why? Jesus never asked that of anyone


Still though, I am hoping this catches on with Christians.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I don't think they even said "Mission Accomplished" once during the run of Mission Impossible.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When you meet him, say "hi" from all of us.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
shutterstock.comView Full Size
"yes, Meg.. Again? Tell them I'm busy"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ahh, breathetarians. They lasted pretty long on that diet of sunshine.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Like, why? Jesus never asked that of anyone


For the same reason they believe in Jesus in the first place. Someone who claimed they speak for God told them to.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gus Gus - Believe (live)
Youtube A6C0duAk0T8
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To be fair, subby, Jesus doesn't exist so they don't get to meet him. Still dead though.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/literally
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Like, why? Jesus never asked that of anyone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: To be fair, subby, Jesus doesn't exist so they don't get to meet him. Still dead though.


Does that make you feel better, saying that?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sorry, that was suicide. Off to Hell with you.

/ope
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Herbert's Hippopotamus: To be fair, subby, Jesus doesn't exist so they don't get to meet him. Still dead though.

Does that make you feel better, saying that?


Did it make you feel better commenting on it?

/it made me feel better commenting on you
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Live up to your beliefs. I'm proud of and thankful for them. Now they can't breed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

madgonad: /it made me feel better commenting on you


I'm dying here.

Fark user image
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.